Brightly Expands Its Food-Rescue Climate Model Globally, Bringing Climate Finance to Hunger Relief at Scale

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brightly , a climate solutions company focused on reducing food waste and food insecurity, today announced the global expansion of its food-rescue climate funding model by partnering with Leket Israel, Israel’s largest food rescue organization.The expansion builds on Brightly’s work to scale food rescue as a climate solution. By preventing surplus food from entering landfills, food rescue organizations avoid the formation of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Brightly applies rigorous measurement and validation processes to these activities, creating the foundation for high-integrity climate outcomes that can support participation in the voluntary carbon market. The majority of any resulting climate finance is directed back to food rescue organizations as recurring, performance-based funding.Today, Brightly supports food rescue organizations that recover and distribute nearly 4.5 billion pounds of surplus food each year. Across national and independent partners in the United States, these organizations operate in 97% of American counties. By linking large-scale food recovery directly to avoided waste and measured climate outcomes, Brightly supports food rescue at the scale required to address both hunger and methane emissions.“Food rescue sits at the intersection of two urgent global challenges: hunger and climate change,” said Andy Levitt, Founder and CEO of Brightly. “Our focus over the past several years has been on building the infrastructure, measurement systems, and partnerships needed to support food rescue organizations at scale with integrity, transparency, and long-term impact at the core." The inclusion of Leket Israel reflects Brightly’s broader global approach: partnering withestablished, mission-driven organizations that play a critical role in addressing food insecurity at both the local and national level.“Food waste is a global problem, and addressing it requires solutions that work across borders,” said Gidi Kroch, CEO of Leket Israel. “Brightly’s approach recognizes the essential role food rescue organizations play in preventing waste, supporting vulnerable communities, and contributing to climate solutions. We see strong alignment in building a model that strengthens food rescue while creating sustainable funding for impact.”Brightly’s model ensures that the majority of any resulting climate finance flows back to nonprofit food rescue organizations, helping them recover more food, feed more people, strengthen operations, and prevent methane emissions before they occur. As the company expands internationally, Brightly is applying a consistent, transparent framework that can be adapted to local contexts.About BrightlyBrightly is a climate solutions company dedicated to reducing food waste, fighting hunger, and preventing methane emissions. By working alongside nonprofit food rescue organizations, Brightly helps unlock new funding models that support food recovery while delivering measurable climate benefits. Learn more at brightly.earth.About LeketLeket Israel is the leading food rescue organization in Israel. Unique among all other organizations that serve the poor in Israel and food banks worldwide, Leket Israel’s sole focus is rescuing healthy, surplus food and delivering it to those in need through partner nonprofit organizations. Learn more at leket.org/en.

