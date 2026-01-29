Rosemont Media to Attend Baker Gordon Symposium’s 60th and Final Show

The Rosemont Media team plans to attend the 60th and final Baker Gordon Symposium in Miami, FL from February 5-7, 2026.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For six decades, the Baker Gordon Symposium has played a significant role in advancing innovation, education, and excellence in aesthetic surgery. In 2026, this event will reach a historic milestone, as well as a heartfelt conclusion, with the 60th and Final Baker Gordon Tradeshow, taking place from February 5-7, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Keith Humes, the CEO of Rosemont Media, notes that the company is honored and excited to attend this final symposium, celebrating a legacy that has profoundly shaped the field of plastic and aesthetic surgery.Founded in February 1967 by Dr. Thomas J. Baker and Dr. Howard Gordon, the Baker Gordon Symposium was the first live surgical meeting of its kind. What began as a visionary educational forum has grown into the largest live surgery symposium in the country, training thousands of national and international plastic surgeons over the years. Its mission—rooted in advancing surgical techniques through real-time education—has left an indelible mark on aesthetic medicine worldwide.The show’s tagline, “60 Years of Excellence in Aesthetic Surgery Education,” is both a tribute and a celebration. Over the decades, this event has consistently focused on contemporary advances in face and body surgeries, bringing together world-renowned surgeons to share their expertise through live surgical demonstrations, interactive video presentations, panel discussions, and in-depth lectures.A Meaningful Connection for Rosemont MediaRosemont Media first attended the Baker Gordon Symposium in 2009, and over the years, the event has become more than just a tradeshow—it has been a touchstone for education, inspiration, and connection within the plastic surgery community. According to Humes, as a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping plastic surgeons and aesthetic practices thrive, Rosemont Media has long valued the opportunity to engage directly with the leaders shaping the future of these specialties."Events like the Baker Gordon Symposium have been instrumental in connecting us with the best plastic surgeons in the world and deepening our understanding of the field we serve,” he says. Attending the final symposium is especially meaningful as it represents a moment for the company to reflect on how far aesthetic surgery has come and to honor the educators and innovators who have raised the standard of care through collaboration and education. Humes adds that Rosemont Media is proud to be part of this moment in history and grateful for the relationships and insights cultivated through years of participation.What to Expect at the 2026 SymposiumThe 2026 Baker Gordon Symposium promises a robust and forward-thinking agenda, staying true to the event’s reputation for excellence. Attendees can expect:• Live surgical demonstrations performed by expert surgeons• Interactive video demonstrations offering detailed procedural insights• Panel discussions addressing evolving techniques and best practices• Lectures focused on the latest advancements, safety, and outcomesKey topics scheduled for the symposium include rhinoplasty, deep plane versus SMAS facelift techniques, breast augmentation, and emerging changes in body contouring surgery, among others. These sessions reflect the ongoing evolution of aesthetic surgery and the symposium’s enduring commitment to hands-on, practical education.Supporting Surgeons Beyond the Operating RoomWhile this legendary event has helped surgeons refine their technical skills for decades, Rosemont Media supports practices in a different way. With almost two decades of experience in healthcare marketing, Rosemont Media specializes in custom plastic surgery website design search engine optimization for plastic surgeons , content creation, social media tactics, and digital marketing strategies.By staying closely connected to the aesthetic surgery community through events like the Baker Gordon Symposium, Humes explains that Rosemont Media ensures its strategies align with the latest trends, technologies, and patient expectations. This firsthand exposure allows the company’s team to better understand the language, procedures, and innovations shaping the field, resulting in marketing solutions that are more accurate, compelling, and effective.Celebrating the Past, Looking to the FutureThe conclusion of the Baker Gordon Symposium marks the end of an era, but its influence will continue to resonate throughout aesthetic surgery for generations to come. The techniques taught, the collaborations formed, and the standards established have elevated patient care and surgical excellence worldwide.As Rosemont Media prepares to attend the 60th and Final Baker Gordon Tradeshow, Humes emphasizes that the team does so with deep appreciation for the symposium’s legacy and excitement for the future of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. He mentions that it is a privilege to celebrate this historic event alongside the surgeons, educators, and innovators who have made the Baker Gordon Symposium a true institution.Humes concludes by saying the Rosemont Media team looks forward to honoring 60 years of excellence in Miami and to continuing the company’s mission of helping practices grow, connect, and succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape.About Rosemont MediaSan Diego-based Rosemont Media, a boutique marketing firm, specializes in healthcare website design, SEO, custom content creation, and more. For nearly two decades, the team has helped practices strengthen their online presence and drive growth through proven marketing strategies.To view the original source of the press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/surgeons-blog/rosemont-media-to-attend-baker-gordon-symposiums-60th-and-final-show/ ###Rosemont Media

