Influential Women Profiles Andrea Irwin: Owner of Empirical Sales & Marketing, LLC

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Digital Growth and Human-Centered Marketing in Des MoinesAndrea Irwin is the Owner of Empirical Sales & Marketing, LLC, a Des Moines–based firm dedicated to helping businesses elevate their digital presence and achieve measurable growth. With a background in psychology from Central College, Andrea leverages her deep understanding of human behavior to craft marketing strategies that connect organizations with their audiences in meaningful and impactful ways. Her passion for problem-solving and creativity inspired her transition from the design world into entrepreneurship, where she could directly empower businesses to reach their full potential.At Empirical Sales & Marketing, Andrea partners with organizations of all sizes—from emerging startups to established enterprises—to strengthen their online presence, streamline sales processes, and develop marketing strategies that deliver results. Her areas of expertise include website development, digital and print design, search engine optimization, content marketing, and comprehensive digital strategy. By combining data-driven solutions with a human-centered approach, Andrea ensures that every project not only achieves measurable outcomes but also resonates authentically with the intended audience. Under her leadership, the firm has earned multiple community awards for excellence in advertising and digital marketing, reflecting her commitment to quality and client success.Andrea is deeply invested in cultivating relationships and collaboration within the business community. She believes that innovation and growth are driven by meaningful connections and the sharing of ideas. Beyond her professional work, Andrea supports local initiatives that intersect education, the arts, and entrepreneurship, demonstrating her dedication to community engagement and the development of a vibrant local ecosystem.Reflecting on her career, Andrea credits her success to practical guidance and adaptability. The best advice she has received was to “find a good bookkeeper and make sure your insurance is in order”—essential foundations for any successful business. She has also learned that staying open to change, embracing lifelong learning, and remaining adaptable are crucial for both personal and professional growth.The values that guide Andrea in both her professional and personal life are faith, connection, creativity, and balance. She treasures time spent with her family—whether strolling outdoors, exploring pumpkin patches, or enjoying seasonal adventures—and finds joy in creative pursuits like pottery, crafting, baking, and entertaining. She is also a committed volunteer at her daughter’s school, spending her time fundraising, creating fun family events, and giving back to their incredible teachers. These activities inspire her to approach both life and work with curiosity, care, and purpose.In the past few years, Andrea has added a lot of healthcare advocacy work to her plate. Andrea has spent four years deep in the world of medical advocacy for her daughter, navigating appointments, long hospital stays, NG tubes, medications, and new routines, all while fighting for over two years for a diagnosis and then learning everything she could about it. Trial by fire has ignited one in Andrea for not only the fight for a genetic therapy for her daughter’s condition, but also for positive systemic change in our healthcare system.Andrea works with other parents to encourage them on their journey and help them find resources, as well as aid them in their fight for a diagnosis and for much-needed care. She is an admin for a support group for parents of littles with the same condition as her daughter and is active in many feeding tube and complex med groups to encourage others along their journey and help where she can. Andrea is also an advocate for education for all about epinephrine pens and sprays, and when and how to use them, along with expanding access to them, and is actively involved in groups for life-threatening allergies as well.She is open to speaking opportunities for both teaching parents and patients how to advocate in our system and also private and conference speaking opportunities for healthcare providers about how they can improve healthcare outcomes across the board by implementing patient-centered, trauma-informed care, simply by making small, meaningful changes in their practices, from a regular clinic visit to surgery suites and everything in between. Look for more to come in the future from Andrea as she expands her advocacy work.Andrea Irwin welcomes opportunities to connect, collaborate, and share ideas—often over a good cup of coffee, even if it’s virtual.Learn More about Andrea Irwin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/andrea-irwin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

