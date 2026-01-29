ncgCARE Acquires Broadstep of North Carolina, Expanding Statewide Access to Behavioral Health Services

ncgCARE is growing its community-based behavioral health services across North Carolina to serve more individuals and families.

Broadstep’s mission and commitment to community-based care align closely with our values. This partnership allows us to expand access while maintaining local leadership and continuity of care.” — Frank Viera, President & CEO, ncgCARE

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ncgCARE, a nationally recognized network of behavioral health provider partners, is proud to announce that it has acquired Broadstep of North Carolina, also known as Coastal Southeastern United Care. Effective Jan. 14, 2026, Broadstep’s North Carolina operations joined Carolina Outreach, a North Carolina–based behavioral health provider and long-standing ncgCARE partner.“We are pleased to welcome Broadstep of North Carolina into the ncgCARE network through our partner, Carolina Outreach,” said Frank Viera, President & CEO, ncgCARE. “Broadstep’s mission, service model and commitment to community-based care align closely with our values. This partnership allows us to expand access to services across North Carolina while maintaining local leadership and continuity of care.”Importantly, this transition will not disrupt services, referrals or continuity of care. Broadstep’s programs, staff, leadership and clinical approach will remain in place, and individuals and families will continue receiving services without interruption. The acquisition is intended to strengthen long-term sustainability while preserving the local identity, relationships and community connections that Broadstep has built.The acquisition includes Broadstep’s community-based programs and locations across Gastonia, Lumberton, Jacksonville, Supply and Wilmington, further expanding ncgCARE’s footprint across eastern and southeastern North Carolina.Carolina Outreach and ncgCARE will provide additional operational, clinical and compliance infrastructure to support Broadstep’s teams and enhance their ability to serve communities effectively over time. The shared focus remains on stability, quality and long-term access to community-based behavioral health care.About ncgCAREncgCARE is a mission-driven behavioral health organization that partners with locally operated providers to deliver high-quality, community-based mental health and substance use services. Started in 1993 by a LCSW in Northern Virginia, ncgCARE has grown to help clients across Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. With CARF-certified partners and 1400 employees, ncgCARE supports a broad continuum of care while providing operational, clinical, compliance and financial infrastructure that allows local teams to focus on serving individuals and families. For more information, visit www.ncgCARE.com About Carolina OutreachCarolina Outreach, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, has provided community-based behavioral health services for more than two decades. Its service continuum includes outpatient therapy, intensive in-home services, medication management, crisis services and evidence-based programs for children, adolescents, adults and families with complex behavioral health needs. Carolina Outreach operates programs across multiple regions of North Carolina and is known for its family-centered, strengths-based approach. For more information, visit www.carolinaoutreach.com ###

