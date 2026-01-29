ALL(H)OURS Releases First Fan Song 'My Spring, My Light, My Breath' Ahead of North American Tour

Photo Credit: EDEN Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALL(H)OURS ’ has released their first fan song shortly after celebrating their second-year debut anniversary (January 10th) and ahead of their upcoming tour, ALL(H)OURS 1st FANCON in North America. All of the members of ALL(H)OURS participated in the lyric writing for the track, “ My Spring, My Light, My Breath ”, and members XAYDEN, MASAMI, and HYUNBIN also took part in composing the song. This single has been released as a gift for their fans so that the members of ALL(H)OURS can share their immense gratitude for them, along with their commitment to be together long into the future. “My Spring, My Light, My Breath” is ALL(H)OURS’ first ballad track, and with it, they have shown a more vulnerable side to their artistry. Whereas their previous releases focused on powerful performances and music, this single emphasizes tender emotions over flashy stages.“We carefully poured our hearts into this song while thinking about the moment we first met our fans and the story we will continue to create together. Just like the warm spring that comes after a long, cold winter, we hope this song stays warm in our Min(ut)es’ hearts. Just like the lyrics that promise eternity, we will always be by our Min(ut)es’ side. Let’s keep blooming our own story together, without ever changing.” - KUNHO, ALL(H)OURSThe release of this single also expresses the group’s excitement to greet more of their international fans through their upcoming tour, ALL(H)OURS 1st FANCON in North America. The group will perform across North America in Jersey City, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, San Jose, and Los Angeles. Tickets are available on KPOPTickets.com ABOUT ALL(H)OURSALL(H)OURS is a South Korean boy group under EDEN Entertainment. It was founded by Cho Hae-sung, the former vice president of JYP Entertainment, who managed groups such as Stray Kids, TWICE, and ITZY. As of January 2025, EDEN Entertainment became a JYP Entertainment family label.ALL(H)OURS debuted on January 10th, 2024, with their first mini-album, ALL OURS. The group comprises seven members: KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N. The group name, ALL(H)OURS, is a play on the phrases “all ours” and “all hours,” which represents the group’s commitment to always giving their all in everything they do.The group received three Rookie award nominations from prestigious awards shows, such as Best New Male Artist at the 2024 MAMA Awards, 32nd Hanteo Music Awards, and 39th Golden Disc Awards.

ALL(H)OURS (올아워즈) 'My Spring, My Light, My Breath' Official M/V

