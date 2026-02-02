The Ridge Ohio Celebrates 15 Years: A Legacy of Hope, Healing, and Innovation in Addiction Treatment

The Ridge 15th Anniversary The Ridge Ohio's 51 Acre Comprehensive Campus

From 14 Beds to Regional Leader: Physician-Led Center Marks Milestone Anniversary with Continued Commitment to Excellence

For 15 years our mission has remained the same: deliver physician led, evidence-based addiction treatment with dignity, compassion, and respect and continue expanding access for those who need it most” — Stacy Klousiadis, M.Ed., LICDC, CEO, The Ridge Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifteen years ago today, The Ridge Ohio opened its doors with a simple but powerful mission: to provide compassionate, physician-led addiction treatment in an environment that honored the dignity and privacy of every individual. Today, as The Ridge Ohio celebrates its 15th anniversary, that founding vision has grown into one of the region's most respected dual-diagnosis treatment centers, having helped thousands of individuals reclaim their lives from addiction.The Beginning: A Response to CrisisThe Ridge Ohio's story began in 2011, during one of Ohio's darkest chapters of the opioid epidemic. Dr. Jeffrey Stuckert, a board-certified emergency physician with nearly three decades of clinical experience, was witnessing a devastating surge in addiction-related emergencies. At his outpatient treatment center, Northland, which had been serving patients for over 25 years, opioid admissions had tripled."In 2011, we saw more people dying from drug overdoses in Ohio than on the highways," Dr. Stuckert reflected. "We recognized that we needed to create a different kind of treatment environment, one that combined rigorous medical expertise with the privacy and dignity that professionals deserved, especially those whose careers depended on confidential, effective care."Dr. Stuckert transformed a serene 51-acre estate in Milford, Ohio, into a 14-bed residential treatment facility. From the very beginning, The Ridge Ohio was designed to be different. Physician-led, evidence-based, and tailored to the unique needs of professionals including doctors, nurses, lawyers, and executives who faced not only the challenge of addiction but also the pressures of high-stakes careers.The Evolution: Building a Foundation of ExcellenceThe early years of The Ridge Ohio established the foundation that would define its future. The center developed its signature "5 C's" philosophy, celebrating individual strengths, cultivating clinical expertise, cherishing familial support, building community, and championing change. A holistic approach that recognized recovery as a journey encompassing mind, body, and spirit.The center's commitment to quality earned Joint Commission accreditation, placing The Ridge Ohio in the top 20% of addiction treatment facilities nationally. This recognition validated what patients, and their families already knew: The Ridge Ohio delivered exceptional care in an environment that combined clinical excellence with the comfort and discretion of an upscale retreat.A beautifully renovated mansion, now called The Stuckert House, became a sanctuary, where individuals could focus entirely on healing, supported by a team of dedicated professionals who understood that addiction does not discriminate based on education, achievement, or status.The Expansion: Meeting Growing DemandAs The Ridge Ohio's reputation grew, so did the demand for its services. In 2021, the center completed a $3 million, 7,500-square-foot expansion that added 11 beds and 5 dedicated detox beds, bringing capacity to 27 beds. Building on this momentum, The Ridge Ohio completed a second major expansion in 2025, a $1.5 million project adding 4,800 square feet of multipurpose space for educational programming, experiential therapy, and clinical services, along with five new private suites. This growth brought the center's total residential capacity to 32 beds, ensuring that every patient could experience the privacy and comfort essential to their recovery journey."The Ridge Ohio has become a beacon of hope for professionals such as licensed healthcare providers, lawyers, executives, and other professionals who need specialized treatment in an environment that understands the unique pressures they face," said Stacy Klousiadis, M.Ed., LICDC, CEO of The Ridge Ohio. "This anniversary is not just about celebrating 15 years; it's about honoring the thousands of individuals and families whose lives have been transformed through our programs."The expansion extended beyond the Milford campus. Recognizing the need to serve professionals across Ohio, The Ridge Ohio opened an outpatient location in Columbus, bringing the center's evidence-based treatment philosophy to Central Ohio. This geographic expansion allows the center to provide comprehensive care throughout the recovery continuum, from medical detoxification and residential treatment in Cincinnati to ongoing outpatient support in both Cincinnati and Columbus.Recent Milestones: Expanding Access and ImpactThe past year has been particularly momentous for The Ridge Ohio. In May 2025, the center became an in-network provider with OhioHealthy Insurance, dramatically expanding access to care for more than 49,000 members, including 35,000 OhioHealth employees. This partnership represents a significant step forward in making high-quality addiction treatment more accessible to those who need it.In September 2025, The Ridge Ohio entered a new chapter with its acquisition by Thesis Capital Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with family-owned businesses to fuel growth while preserving founding values. This partnership ensures that The Ridge Ohio can continue to innovate and expand while maintaining the physician-led, patient-centered approach that has defined the center since day one.Looking Forward: The Next 15 YearsAs The Ridge Ohio celebrates 15 years of service, the center's leadership reflects on both how far they've come and the road ahead. From a 16-bed facility responding to Ohio's opioid crisis to a multi-location treatment system serving professionals from across the United States, The Ridge Ohio has remained true to its founding principle: that every person deserves access to exceptional, compassionate care delivered with dignity and respect."Addiction is a chronic disease that affects individuals, families, and entire communities," Klousiadis noted. "Over these 15 years, we've learned that recovery is possible, not just survival, but genuine healing and transformation. That's what drives us forward, and that's what the next 15 years will be about: continuing to be a place to find Recovery for Life."With two thriving locations, a proven track record of clinical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to innovation, The Ridge Ohio stands ready to continue leading the way in professional addiction treatment. The center's 15th anniversary is not just a celebration of the past but a promise to the future.

