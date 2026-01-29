North Carolina Announces Action-Packed 2026 Lineup of Major Events Across the State

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein joined North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley and local partners to unveil the state’s 2026 schedule of premier events supported by the Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund. The lineup features crowd-pleasers that create jobs, support local businesses, boost tourism, and reinforce the reasons North Carolina consistently ranks as a top state for business, workforce development, and travel.

“North Carolina is a state full of opportunity, and these events bring communities together while supporting our economy and workforce,” said Governor Josh Stein. “From motorsports to music festivals, from soccer to golf, these gatherings not only entertain but also create jobs, drive tourism, and strengthen the local businesses that help our state thrive. Let’s make sure everyone knows: North Carolina is the place for world-class sports, music, and fun.”

This year’s events cover motorsports, professional and youth soccer, cultural and music festivals, and national golf tournaments, reflecting the state’s ongoing commitment to strategic investments that generate economic and workforce impact statewide.

Key Upcoming Events – 2026:

NASCAR Cook Out Clash , Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem – Jan. 31–Feb. 1 | Thrilling start to the auto racing season with high-octane competition and fan excitement.

, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem – Jan. 31–Feb. 1 | Thrilling start to the auto racing season with high-octane competition and fan excitement. NASCAR Race the Rock , Rockingham Speedway, Richmond County – April 3–4 | Motorsports action drawing visitors from statewide and beyond.

, Rockingham Speedway, Richmond County – April 3–4 | Motorsports action drawing visitors from statewide and beyond. World Cup Soccer Sendoff Game , Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte – May 31 | Celebrating North Carolina’s soccer fans as the U.S. men’s national team heads to the world stage.

, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte – May 31 | Celebrating North Carolina’s soccer fans as the U.S. men’s national team heads to the world stage. The Soccer Tournament 7v7 , Wake Med Soccer Park, Cary – June (date TBA) | Men's and women’s soccer stars compete in the world’s premier 7v7 soccer festival.

, Wake Med Soccer Park, Cary – June (date TBA) | Men's and women’s soccer stars compete in the world’s premier 7v7 soccer festival. MLS All-Star Game , Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte – July 29 | Major League Soccer’s biggest names showcase their skills in an all-star spectacle.

, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte – July 29 | Major League Soccer’s biggest names showcase their skills in an all-star spectacle. Biltmore Championship Asheville , The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Arden – Sept. 17–20 | National professional golf competition drawing fans and players to the scenic Blue Ridge region.

, The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Arden – Sept. 17–20 | National professional golf competition drawing fans and players to the scenic Blue Ridge region. NHRA Nationals , Rockingham Dragway, Richmond County – Sept. 25–27 | High-speed drag racing thrills for motorsports enthusiasts.

, Rockingham Dragway, Richmond County – Sept. 25–27 | High-speed drag racing thrills for motorsports enthusiasts. HBCU Battle of the Bands, First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro – Nov. 8 | Showcasing the energy and talent of historically Black colleges and universities.

State Support Powers Major Events

North Carolina’s support for major events is more than just a show of pride; it’s a strategic investment in communities. From urban centers to small towns, the Major Events Fund helps ensure these gatherings create meaningful economic and workforce opportunities.

“North Carolina is proud to support major events that bring excitement to our communities while providing opportunities for workers, local businesses, and visitors alike,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “By partnering with local communities, we help them compete for and host major events that highlight what makes each community unique and bring people together across the state.”

North Carolina has committed $13.5 million in event support for the 2026 events through the Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund. The fund, created by the North Carolina General Assembly, helps communities compete for and host major events, complementing the local and private investments that make these events possible.

Tourism Boosts Communities

Major events like the NASCAR Clash energize fans and drive visitor spending that benefits hotels, restaurants, retailers, and small businesses across the state. Attracting out-of-state and international visitors extends economic impact beyond the event weekend.

“Events like these are a major draw for visitors from across the country and the world,” said Wit Tuttell, Executive Director of Visit NC and Vice President of Tourism for the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “By supporting these events, we are not only boosting tourism dollars and local business activity but also giving North Carolina communities a chance to shine on the national and global stages.”

In 2024, visitors spent a record $36.7 billion on travel- and tourism-related goods and services statewide, generating significant economic activity and supporting jobs in communities large and small. Whether held in urban centers or rural areas, these events help extend visitor stays, increase local business revenue, and deliver benefits long after the weekend ends.

Motorsports and Sporting Excellence

From high-octane racing to youth and professional sports, these investments help communities to welcome major events that excite fans and spotlight North Carolina’s vibrant sporting culture.

“NASCAR is proud to once again bring the Cook Out Clash to Bowman Gray Stadium as part of North Carolina’s long-standing motorsports legacy,” said Ben Kennedy, EVP, Chief Events & Venues Officer. “NASCAR events like this showcase the passion of our fans worldwide and deliver real economic benefits to the local communities that welcome us.”

North Carolina’s ability to host premier sporting events is strengthened by partnerships with local organizations, tourism boards, and event organizers.

“North Carolina continues to prove itself a premier destination for major sporting events,” said Andrew Schmidt, President and Chair, North Carolina Sports Association. “The state’s strategic investments, strong local partnerships, and proven ability to host events of all sizes make North Carolina competitive on the national and global stages.”

Cultural and Music Highlights

The 2026 event lineup also reflects the growing range of events supported across the state, spanning cultural celebrations, music festivals, and nationally recognized competitions that engage new audiences and communities.

“HBCU cultural events serve as powerful engines for economic impact, tourism, and community engagement while celebrating the rich legacy of Black excellence and tradition,” said Alvin Davis, CEO of the HBCU Legacy Organization. “Support from the North Carolina Department of Commerce and our local partners allows us to deliver world-class experiences that attract visitors from across the region, create meaningful opportunities for students and artists, and leave a lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

Economic Impact and Emerging Opportunities

Data from the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Labor & Economic Analysis Division (LEAD) shows the significant economic benefits Commerce-supported events can generate. For example, the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race produced more than $42 million in economic impact, supported more than 600 jobs, and brought millions in visitor spending to North Carolina communities.

"These events deliver a strong return for North Carolina communities," said Representative John Bell. "By supporting major events, we're helping to boost local economies and showcase our state as a great place to live, work, and visit."

“Major events put our towns and cities on the map, not just for visitors, but for the residents who take pride in their community,” said Senate Majority Whip Todd Johnson. “They create shared experiences that bring people together and showcase the unique spirit and character of North Carolina.”

In addition to traditional sporting and cultural events, Commerce also supports select esports competitions through its Esports Industry Grants Program. Esports competitions, including the Halo Championship Series and the Rocket League Championship Series, represent an emerging segment of the visitor economy and reflect the state’s interest in exploring new opportunities that align with workforce development, innovation, and tourism growth.

More information about the Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund and North Carolina’s 2026 schedule of events is available on the N.C. Commerce website.

About the Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund

The Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund is a strategic economic development tool administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce to help attract major sporting events, cultural attractions, and entertainment experiences that drive tourism, create jobs, and generate significant economic impact for communities across North Carolina. The fund makes grants using a portion of the revenues generated by sports wagering in the state. By partnering with local governments, event organizers, and tourism stakeholders, the fund helps attract and retain high-impact events that strengthen local economies, support small businesses, and showcase North Carolina as a premier destination for visitors and investment.

