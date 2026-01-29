January 29, 2026

Department Launches Outreach Campaign to Promote Stream Protection, Herd Health

Up to 87.5% Cost-Share Available for Most Practices

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 29, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has launched a new public awareness campaign to educate farmers about the environmental and animal health benefits of fencing livestock out of streams and providing them with a clean, reliable water source. The campaign spotlights the department’s full range of incentive programs to install stream protection practices that benefit herd health and help farmers comply with Maryland’s livestock setback requirements for waterways. It will run throughout February and features a 30-second public service announcement airing on local news, cable, and broadcast networks, including Maryland Public Television. Social media messaging will also be shared across a range of digital platforms.

“Farmers who fence off their streams and install watering facilities in pastures report improved productivity and weight gain, fewer injuries, and cleaner waterways,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “If you own farmland next to a stream, contact your local soil conservation district for free technical assistance to install stream protection practices that comply with state setback requirements and enhance both your farm and the environment,” he said.

The department’s Conservation Grants Program offers financial incentives to support a range of practices that support healthy waterways and livestock. Free technical assistance to plan and install practices is provided by local soil conservation districts.

Eligible practices and programs include:

Livestock Watering Facilities— Up to 87.5% cost-share

Livestock Exclusion Fencing— Up to 87% cost-share

Stream Crossings— Up to 87.5% cost-share

Stream Buffers— Up to 100% cost-share and $2 for each tree planted. ​

Conservation Buffer Initiative— Pays up to $4,500 an acre to install a riparian forest buffer with pasture fencing; new riparian forest buffers also qualify for a one-time bonus payment of $1,000/acre.

Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP)— This federal-state partnership program pays attractive land rental rates to remove environmentally sensitive agricultural land out of production for 10-15 years and install conservation practices to protect streams. New riparian forest buffers also qualify for a one-time BONUS PAYMENT of $1,000/acre .

​Farmers and agricultural landowners who want to learn more about the department’s stream protection practices should visit the website. Free technical help and application assistance for most projects is available through local soil conservation districts.

