Elizabeth Tenny, BS, RVT, RDCS, Recognized by Influential Women for Advancing Vascular Imaging w/ Expertise & Compassion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Vascular Sonographer at Stanford Health Care and International CME Educator Driving Excellence in Patient Care and Professional DevelopmentElizabeth Tenny, BS, RVT, RDCS, is a Senior Vascular Sonographer in the Department of Vascular Surgery at Stanford Health Care, bringing over a decade of advanced diagnostic imaging expertise to both clinical and academic environments. An ARDMS-registered Vascular Technologist and Diagnostic Cardiac Sonographer, Elizabeth is renowned for her precision in performing complex vascular ultrasound studies and her compassionate approach to patient care in high-acuity settings, including Level I Trauma and advanced vascular surgery facilities.Beyond her clinical role, Elizabeth is a Course Creator and Instructor for Medmastery, an accredited Continuing Medical Education provider based in Salzburg, Austria. In this capacity, she develops a comprehensive curriculum and instructs medical professionals worldwide in vascular ultrasound techniques and case-based learning. A published author and CME educator, Elizabeth contributes to vascular sonography through peer education, quality improvement initiatives, and the development of updated scanning protocols designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy across healthcare systems. Her work demonstrates the vital integration of clinical expertise, teaching, and research in advancing the field of vascular imaging.Elizabeth earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a minor in Psychology from Texas A&M University and an Advanced Technical Certificate in Diagnostic Cardiovascular Sonography from Alvin College, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Her academic accolades include membership in Phi Kappa Phi, the Golden Key International Honour Society, and the National Dean’s List. She is professionally affiliated with the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS) and the Society for Vascular Ultrasound (SVU), underscoring her commitment to professional excellence and lifelong learning.Elizabeth attributes her success to trusting her instincts and remaining open to change. While initially pursuing Kinesiology at Texas A&M University from 2005 to 2009, she discovered her true passion lay elsewhere, inspiring her to pivot toward ultrasound. That decision aligned her career with her interests and provided a path that continues to motivate her daily.The best career advice Elizabeth has ever received is to do what she is passionate about. She believes that when you genuinely enjoy the work you do, it becomes easier to stay motivated, overcome challenges, and continue growing both personally and professionally. This guiding principle has helped her maintain focus and dedication throughout her career, even in moments of uncertainty or change.For young women entering the industry, Elizabeth encourages embracing every opportunity that comes their way after completing their studies. She emphasizes the importance of stepping outside one’s comfort zone, even when a new role feels uncertain or challenging. According to her, every experience—no matter how small—contributes to building the skills, confidence, and perspective necessary to thrive in a successful career.Elizabeth acknowledges that one of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—in her field is working with a wide variety of people, each with their own unique circumstances. Every patient and colleague brings different experiences, emotions, and needs, which can be challenging but also deeply rewarding. She has learned that adapting, communicating effectively, and showing empathy are key to making a meaningful impact while continuing to grow both personally and professionally.At the core of Elizabeth’s work and personal life is a dedication to helping others. She finds genuine fulfillment in supporting and caring for people, whether through her professional role or in everyday interactions. Making a positive difference, even in small ways, gives her work purpose and drives her to keep learning, growing, and contributing to the well-being of those around her.Through her expertise, compassion, and leadership, Elizabeth Tenny continues to set a standard for excellence in vascular sonography and medical education.Learn More about Elizabeth Tenny:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Elizabeth-Tenny Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

