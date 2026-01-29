Friday Harbour Celebrates its 15th Anniversary With 'A Year of Movement' in Houston Supporting Cancer Patients

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friday Harbour today announced its 2026 campaign theme, “A Year of Movement,” a city-wide call to action uniting donors, families, athletes, and community partners to help cancer patients reach lifesaving treatment.Marking its 15th anniversary, Friday Harbour is expanding its impact to Healing Cancer One Night at a Time, with a coordinated slate of events designed to provide free lodging for patients. The 2026 Movement Initiative has several ways to participate, including two major spring activations:• April Golf Tournament — the first major event of the year, symbolizing precision, focus, and community, will be held at Hearthstone Country Club from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on January 30th, with a cocktail hour. Our Chairs, Don Bishop and Dana Herrera, will introduce the organization and kick off registration for our Friday Harbour Spring Golf Classic.• May Charity Field Day — An Event SO EPIC it will Take 30 Charities to Pull Off – a family-friendly gathering that brings together community, uniting nonprofits and businesses from across the city through play, wellness, and volunteerism. Throughout the day on May 9th at GFI Academy in Spring, participants will build connections while experiencing some of the best programs and services Houston nonprofits offer, as they compete for a share of prize funding to advance their missions. Applications open February 2nd. Sponsorships are available for both events.The organization will also spotlight its Beacon Donors, the philanthropic leaders who make every patient journey possible, and preview the year’s fundraising goals and participation opportunities. Every event this year moves a patient closer to treatment.“Fifteen years ago, Friday Harbour was born from my brother’s cancer journey and my mother’s desire to bring him comfort. Hearing from patients today who are grateful for something as simple as a quiet hotel room reminds me just how deeply this mission matters,” said Brian Hall, President of Friday Harbour. “In 2026, we’re inviting Houston to stand with us as we work toward raising $100,000, welcoming 100 Beacon Donors, and providing 100 nights of rest each month for those in treatment. Whether you’re a donor, an athlete, a volunteer, or a family cheering us on, every step you take helps a patient reach the care they need.”Our impact:• $1,000,000+ out-of-pocket hotel expenses saved by patients and caregivers• 5,800+ nights of free lodging provided for patients and caregivers• 2,200+ patients focused on healing rather than hotel bills• 90% of patients say Friday Harbour has relieved a financial burden• 52% of patients say without Friday Harbour, they would have been unable to obtain cancer treatment, delayed cancer treatment, or sought treatment elsewhere• 20%+ patients are Black or African American• 58% of patients are femaleFriday Harbour’s communications center on three pillars:1. The Need Has Never Been Greater — access remains a major barrier; hotel costs shouldn’t prevent cancer care.2. Beacon Donors Light the Way — their support powers every mile and every moment.3. 2026 Is a Year of Action — with events in April and May (and more), we are calling on Houston to move with us.And we’re not moving alone.Friday Harbour is proud to partner with MD Anderson, Holiday Inn, local businesses, civic leaders, and community organizations whose commitment helps fuel every night of care. We are calling on new partners to join us in motion, because no one fights cancer alone.A press kit will be available, featuring donor stories, impact statistics, and opportunities for sponsorship, coverage, and community involvement.Call to Action:Join us, sponsor us, or help us secure lodging for cancer patients and their families. To learn more or get involved, visit www.FridayHarbour.org . Follow Us: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedInAbout Friday HarbourFriday Harbour is a 501 (c ) (3) nonprofit that provides free temporary lodging to cancer patients traveling to Houston for treatment. Since its founding, the organization has helped thousands of families navigate the most challenging moments of their lives with dignity, care, and community. www.fridayharbour.org

