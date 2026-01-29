Western Cape Mobility on safety measures for learners who depend on daily transport

The tragic scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng has once again highlighted the urgent need to strengthen safety measures for learners who depend on daily transport to and from school.

Since schools reopened on 14 January 2026, the Western Cape Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement, in close collaboration with Municipal Traffic Services, has intensified its scholar transport enforcement operations across the province. These efforts have revealed deeply concerning levels of non-compliance within the sector, placing children at avoidable and unacceptable risk.

Between 14 and 23 January 2026, officers conducted 45 integrated operations, during which they stopped over 1 600 vehicles, issued 1 250 fines totalling over R580 000, impounded 46 vehicles, and discontinued 23 unroadworthy vehicles, many of which were transporting learners.

Officers also detected drivers operating under the influence of alcohol, widespread overloading, unroadworthy vehicles, and operators deliberately diverting from known enforcement routes. Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, including one who recorded a reading of 0.68 mg/l. A total of 109 fines were issued for public-transport-related offences alone.

While scholar transport regulated through the education system is easier to monitor, unregulated operations pose the greatest threat, particularly those operating only during peak hours, making them difficult to track and frequently non-compliant with licensing and safety requirements.

Key operational risks identified include:

Illegal public transport vehicles carrying learners

Drivers operating under the influence of alcohol

Dangerous levels of overloading

Unroadworthy vehicles

Operators diverting from enforcement routes

Repeat offenders continuing operations with minimal disruption

Minister Sileku commented, “Our foremost concern is the safety of every learner who depends on transport to get to and from school each day. That is why we have strengthened our enforcement efforts during the busiest travel periods (06:00–08:00 and 13:00–15:00), placing particular focus on overloading, seatbelt use, driver fitness, vehicle roadworthiness, and valid operating licences. However, government alone cannot ensure the safety of scholars. We need transport operators, parents, and guardians to take bold and proactive steps to protect the lives of our learners.”

Targeted interventions have also included intensified monitoring of high-risk routes, increased oversight at known loading points, and enhanced intelligence-sharing with the Western Cape Education Department and municipal partners.

A reminder to transport operators and drivers:

Keep vehicles roadworthy or don’t operate. Unsafe vehicles put lives at risk.

No driving under the influence, ever. Zero tolerance. Zero excuses.

Don’t overload. One extra passenger can cost a life.

Stay legal. All licences and permits must be valid, always.

Stick to approved routes. No shortcuts. No detours.

Be the example. Drive safely, obey the law, and model good behaviour.

Keep parents and schools informed. Clear communication builds trust and safety.

Do daily pre-trip checks. A few minutes can prevent disaster.

Every learner must have a seat. No standing. No laps. No sharing seats.

Report illegal operators. Protect learners and the reputation of compliant operators

The Western Cape Government urges parents and guardians to play an active role in ensuring their children travel safely. Choosing lawful, compliant transport significantly reduces the space in which dangerous and unregulated operators continue to operate.

Parents are encouraged to:

Verify that transport vehicles are roadworthy

Ensure drivers are properly licensed and sober

Avoid agreeing to overloaded transport arrangements

Observe loading practices and question unsafe behaviour

Report illegal or unsafe transport operations

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Muneera Allie

Cell: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA