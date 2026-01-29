Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To LTD Material

TEXAS, January 29 - January 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of more than $1,000,000 has been extended to LTD Material LLC for the construction of a new 88,000-square-foot manufacturing and research facility in Austin that will expand production capacity for high-purity quartz parts essential to wafer fabrication and semiconductor manufacturing. The project is expected to create 40 jobs and represents more than $25 million in capital investment.

“Texas leads America’s resurgence in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Governor Abbott. “With this $25 million capital investment, LTD Material is helping to expand an already robust supply chain that is essential to the growing semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in Texas. In partnership with industry leaders, Texas will accelerate domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains to meet our nation’s technology demands of tomorrow.”

LTD Material’s precision-engineered products are essential to the wafer manufacturing process. The expansion project will include the construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility adjacent to its existing fabrication plant. LTD Material will also offer specialized training for CNC machinists and glass blowers — technical roles that do not require a college degree but provide rewarding career opportunities.

“The TSIF grant allows LTD Material to meet the surging demand from U.S. semiconductor foundries while reducing dependence on foreign quartz suppliers, a key strategy to the government’s focus on strengthening overall national security,” said LTD Material CEO Kevin Nguyen. “Since the beginning, LTD Material chose the state of Texas for its headquarters exactly due to this type of civil leadership in innovation, workforce development, and economic competitiveness.”

“Austin is the beating heart of our state’s semiconductor industry,” said Senator Sarah Eckhardt. “I’m excited for the many good jobs this project will create locally and sustain for years to come. This investment will help us effectively meet the needs of our growing community and bolster our state’s position as a leader on the frontier of America’s technological future.”

View more information about LTD Material.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, a grant program to encourage the continued leadership of Texas in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium. These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.