Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 28, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 28, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: Why Not Natural Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Moringa – Green Superfood

Company Announcement

Why Not Natural, Houston, Texas, is voluntarily recalling its Why Not Natural Organic Moringa - Green Superfood because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Moringa Capsules were distributed nationwide through mail orders on Why Not Natural’s e-commerce site and third-party on-line retailers including Amazon.com from July 2025 to January 2026.

The product is packaged in a 120 capsule bottle marked with lot # A25G051 on the bottom and with an expiration date of 07/2028 stamped on the bottom.

The potential for contamination was noted by FDA as part of ongoing outbreak investigation of Salmonella in other products containing moringa powder. Distribution and production of the product has been suspended while FDA and Why Not Natural continue their investigation and Why Not Natural has further notified its customers of the recall.

Consumers who have purchased Why Not Natural Moringa Capsules are urged to stop usage and may return them to the company. Consumers may contact Why Not Natural for a full refund or pose questions at care@whynotnatural.com.