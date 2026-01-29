Influential Women Profiles Kloey Runyan: Senior Captive Account Manager at Artex Risk Solutions

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial Analyst and Client-Focused Leader Delivering Precision and Operational Excellence in Captive ManagementKloey Runyan, MBA, is a Senior Captive Account Manager at Artex Risk Solutions, bringing more than six years of experience in the finance sector and a proven track record of delivering precise, data-driven insights that support informed decision-making. Specializing in financial analysis, reconciliations, and investment management, Kloey plays a key role in driving operational efficiency while helping clients achieve long-term stability and success.Kloey holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Southern New Hampshire University. Her strong academic foundation, combined with hands-on industry experience, enables her to manage complex captive insurance accounts with accuracy and confidence. Prior to joining Artex Risk Solutions, Kloey held roles at Innovative Captive Strategies and Bankers Trust, where she developed expertise in retirement plan services, regulatory compliance, and full-cycle financial reporting.Throughout her career, Kloey has been responsible for preparing and distributing detailed financial reports, liaising with auditors and actuaries, monitoring captive performance, and ensuring accurate account reconciliations. Her ability to blend technical financial knowledge with a client-focused mindset has made her a trusted partner to both internal teams and external stakeholders. Known for her analytical rigor and commitment to excellence, she consistently contributes to her teams’ ability to exceed benchmarks and deliver high levels of client satisfaction.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Kloey is deeply committed to leadership development and continuous growth. She actively participates in mentorship and volunteer initiatives, including iJAG and United Way’s Read-To-Save program, where she applies her financial expertise and leadership skills to support education and community development.Kloey credits much of her professional growth to the guidance and encouragement of her family and mentors. One of her proudest career moments came when she presented to a board of more than 70 people—an especially meaningful achievement as an introvert. That experience not only challenged her comfort zone but also strengthened her confidence and opened the door to new opportunities.In an industry that is constantly evolving, Kloey views continuous learning as both a challenge and an opportunity. She emphasizes the importance of adaptability and curiosity, encouraging young women entering the field to ask questions, take risks, and learn as they go.Guided by the values of reliability and stability, Kloey brings consistency and dependability to every aspect of her life. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her husband, reading, and caring for their four dogs and cat—often escaping into fantasy worlds that fuel her imagination and sense of adventure.Learn More about Kloey Runyan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kloey-Runyan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

