StoryVid, A Lexington Video Production Company, Named Platinum and Gold Winners at Viddy Awards

Two stories. Two winners.

Lexington-based video production company recognized for award-winning work that combines strategic storytelling with measurable business outcomes

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoryVid , a Lexington-based video production company, received both a Platinum and Gold award as part of the 2025 Viddy Awards. Its recruitment video for the Lewis Honors College at the University of Kentucky received the platinum honor, and a commercial it created for Feeders Pet Supply, a pet supply retail chain headquartered in Louisville, earned gold.More than 2,500 video production companies, network news operations, and advertising agencies across the United States, Canada, and 22 other countries submitted entries in the competition. Industry professionals from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) serve as judges. Entries receiving scores of 90-100 receive Platinum awards. Scores of 80-89 are Gold Winners, and 70-79 take Honorable Mention.“These awards validate the direction we’ve taken as a company,” said Alex Masterson, founder and CEO of StoryVid. “We focus on video that drives measurable business outcomes. The creative only matters if it performs.”The Platinum Award–winning project was created in partnership with the Lewis Honors College as a reimagined recruitment piece for prospective students, families, and educators.StoryVid collaborated with college leadership to plan, film, and edit a six-minute, story-driven piece highlighting academic rigor, residential life, faculty mentorship, and global learning opportunities. The video now serves as a cornerstone asset for admissions outreach and marketing efforts.The Gold Award–winning commercial was produced for Feeders Pet Supply’s annual Member Appreciation Sale, one of the retailer’s largest promotional events. StoryVid led creative strategy, scripting, and production of the 30-second spot, which was created for YouTube pre-roll, digital advertising, and in-store use.The campaign highlighted the in-store shopping experience, grooming services, and limited-time offers. Six-second bumpers and social videos in a user-generated content (UGC) style were produced to support the broader campaign rollout. The campaign exceeded one million YouTube views and delivered a 4.5x return on ad spend, demonstrating how storytelling and performance-focused video can drive measurable business results for retail brands.About StoryVidStoryVid is a video production company based in Lexington, Kentucky, serving clients across the state. The company specializes in strategic video built around clear business objectives, using a reverse-engineered creative process that connects storytelling with measurable outcomes. StoryVid works with organizations seeking video that drives measurable growth.About the Viddy AwardsThe Viddy Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization comprises several thousand marketing, communications, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals who have entered AMCP programs.AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the Viddy Awards website at www.viddyawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.