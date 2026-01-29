MDC to host nature trivia night in Branson Feb. 13

BRANSON, Mo. – Nature lovers may test their knowledge during an upcoming trivia night with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in Branson.

Join the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center for Nature Trivia Night from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. Groups are welcome, but all individuals must register separately.

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214538

Participants will put their knowledge of plants, animals, and Missouri’s outdoors to the test. The trivia night will span several categories and have an array of mixed-difficulty questions.

To find out more about Nature Trivia or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.