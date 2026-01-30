Dallas Personal Injury Attorney Receives Super Lawyer Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

Dallas Personal Injury Lawyer Jerry Andrews

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. is proud to announce that our managing partner Attorney Jerry D. Andrews has been named as a Super Lawyer for 2025. This marks the fifth year in a row he has received the award, highlighting his commitment to providing exceptional service to his clients as well as his professional achievements.

Attorney Andrews has over 30 years of legal experience, and since opening his firm, he has secured millions of dollars for clients from various personal injury cases, including truck accidents, motor vehicle collisions, and medical malpractice claims. He has attained board certification in personal injury from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and in the past, he has served as the president of the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association.

The Super Lawyers award is only given out to a small percentage of top-performing attorneys, with a selection process driven by independent research and peer evaluation. Attorney Andrews’s proven dedication to securing favorable results for his clients, as well as his esteemed reputation, make him a highly qualified candidate for the Super Lawyers award.

About Jerry D. Andrews, P.C.

The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. is based in Dallas, TX, serving clients throughout Collin County, Denton County, and Dallas County. The firm handles a variety of personal injury matters, including workers’ compensation and wrongful death claims.

We are available for free consultations to discuss your case. To get in contact with us today, call our office at 214-221-5800 or reach out to us through our online contact form.



