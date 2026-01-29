FIBA Announces 2026 Board of Directors, Uniting Global Leaders Across Banking, Law, Fintech, and Digital Finance

FIBA announces its 2026 Board of Directors, uniting leaders across banking, law, fintech, and digital finance to advance education and collaboration worldwide.

FIBA’s strength comes from the diversity and expertise of the community we bring together.” — David Schwartz, President and CEO of FIBA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Financial & International Business Association (FIBA) is pleased to announce its 2026 Board of Directors, a distinguished group of leaders representing the full range of the international financial ecosystem—including banks, law firms, advisory and compliance firms, fintech and cross-border payment providers, and digital asset and crypto-related businesses.FIBA serves as a premier hub for the global finance community, bringing together decision-makers and practitioners to address the most pressing issues facing the industry. Through year-round programming, FIBA plays an essential role in supporting the professional development of finance and compliance professionals in the United States and around the world. FIBA’s Education Academy is a provider of globally recognized certifications offered in partnership with Florida International University (FIU).“FIBA’s strength comes from the diversity and expertise of the community we bring together,” said David Schwartz, President and CEO of FIBA. “Our Board of Directors reflects the highest level of industry leadership and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional education, meaningful networking opportunities, and industry-leading events. These include the FIBA Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Conference, one of the Association’s flagship events, which brings together the industry’s most respected voices for professionals navigating today’s evolving financial landscape.”Looking ahead to 2026, FIBA will continue expanding its global impact through its premier programming. With a community of more than 110 member organizations and over 10,800 certified professionals worldwide, FIBA remains committed to delivering world-class education, meaningful industry collaboration, and high-quality events that support the evolving needs of the international financial and compliance community.“As Chair, I am honored to work alongside an outstanding group of professionals who share a deep commitment to excellence and collaboration,” said Pablo Vallejo, Chair of the 2026 FIBA Board of Directors and General Manager of Banco Pichincha Miami Agency. “FIBA has become a trusted platform for the financial community to learn, connect, and lead—and we will continue elevating the quality of the Association’s education, membership experience, and global industry offerings.”Meet the 2026 FIBA Board Leadership• Pablo Vallejo (Banco Pichincha) — Chair• Monica Vazquez — Immediate Past Chair• Luis Navas (Insigneo Securities, LLC) — Chair-Elect• Susana Sierra (BH Compliance) — Vice Chair• Guillermo Benites (UDT) — Vice Chair• Harry Cupp (Sunwest Bank) — Vice Chair• Marina Olman (Greenberg Traurig) — Vice Chair• Wayne Shah (Wells Fargo) — Treasurer• Peter Rahaghi (Shutts & Bowen) — General Counsel• Teresa Foxx — Past Chair RepresentativeNew 2026 Board of Directors• Amerant — Shalako Weiner• Athena Bitcoin — Carlos Carreño• BANESCO — Norma Sabo• Banco Azteca — Alberto Bringas• Banco de Bogotá — Alfonso Garcia• Banco Popular Dominicano — Edward Baldera• Banco Santander International — Alfredo Aguila• Bradesco — Dulce Galindo• Diaz Reus — Javier Coronado• Facebank — Bernardo Velutini• Helm Bank — Mark Crisp• Holland & Knight — Andy Fernandez• Itaú — Erico Narchi• JPMorgan — Vinicius Furtado• Kaufman Rossin — Heidy Duarte• Republic Bank — Kimberly Erriah-Ali• SunState Bank — Fabricio Macastropa• TD Bank — Alexis Flores• Terrabank — Antonio Uribe• Truist — Luis Arango• U.S. Century Bank — Maricarmen Logrono• Winston & Strawn — Carl FornarisAbout FIBAThe Financial & International Business Association (FIBA) is a not-for-profit trade association serving the international financial community through globally recognized training and certification programs, industry-leading conferences, and a premier membership network supporting excellence across global banking, payments, compliance, and financial services.For more information, visit www.fiba.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.