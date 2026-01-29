Influential Women Highlights Lisa M. Estrada, Digital Business Strategist and Project Management Leader at CollabTech.io

LAYTON, UT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefining Tech Success Through People, Purpose, and PerformanceLisa M. Estrada is a seasoned Digital Business Strategist and project management professional whose career spans more than 13 years, including eight years as the owner and principal of CollabTech.io. Under her leadership, CollabTech has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking expertise in marketing, application support, web design, Google Ads, Meta Ads, SEO, and client relationship management – not by overwhelming them with corporate complexity, but by making powerful systems approachable and doable. With a background implementing enterprise solutions for Fortune 500 companies and certifications including PMP, Scrum, ITIL, and SAFe, Lisa brings serious technical expertise to the table. But what sets her apart is her ability to take those big-company strategies and scale them down into practical, relationship-focused solutions that entrepreneurs can actually implement and sustain. She’s built CollabTech on the belief that small businesses deserve access to the same powerful systems used by large corporations—they just need someone who can make it make sense.Lisa holds a Master’s in Information Systems from the University of Redlands (2014) and a Bachelor’s in Political Science (2010)—an unusual combination that gives her both the technical chops and the strategic thinking to see the bigger picture. Her path into technology wasn’t exactly a straight line. Life threw some curveballs, and she adapted. That experience taught her to think on her feet, tackle problems from multiple angles, and lead teams through real-world challenges—not just the textbook version. She’s built her reputation on getting things done. Whether it’s troubleshooting a complex CRM setup, optimizing a client’s Google Business Profile, or building automation workflows that actually save time, Lisa focuses on execution over endless planning. Her approach is straightforward: understand what the client actually needs, cut through the noise, and deliver solutions that work. She communicates in plain English—not corporate jargon—and treats every client relationship like a partnership, not a transaction.Lisa attributes her success to the entrepreneurial spirit and the values her family instilled in her. They taught her that your word matters, that you show up and give your best no matter what, and that how you treat people defines who you are. She watched them work hard—really hard—and do it with integrity, never cutting corners or compromising their standards. More than anything, they taught her to believe in herself. When you grow up seeing family members face challenges head-on, make tough decisions, and keep pushing forward, it shows you what’s possible. They didn’t just tell her she could do hard things—they showed her through their own example. That foundation of strong work ethic, solid values, and self-belief is what gave her the courage to start CollabTech and keep building it, even when the path wasn’t always clear.That foundation shaped who Lisa is as a business owner today. It’s why she approaches CollabTech with the same dedication and values she witnessed growing up: work hard, do right by people, never stop improving, and build something that creates real value for others. Those lessons aren’t just nice ideas—they’re the principles that guide every decision she makes and every relationship she builds.The best career advice Lisa ever received? Always be the learner, and remember that success is about people and relationships. Staying curious and open to learning has let her adapt when industries shift, technologies evolve, and client needs change. She doesn’t pretend to know everything—she asks questions, seeks feedback, and figures things out as she goes.But knowledge alone only gets you so far. The real impact comes from the relationships Lisa builds. Every client she’s worked with, every team collaboration, every conversation with a mentor or peer has reinforced the same truth: success isn’t just about what you know—it’s about how you connect, how you listen, and whether you genuinely care about the people you work with. Staying humble enough to keep learning while investing authentically in relationships? That’s what creates work that actually matters.This philosophy shapes everything at CollabTech. The team stays current with certifications and new tools because the technology keeps evolving, but they also prioritize a real partnership with every client. It’s not one or the other—growth and connection are two sides of the same coin. You can’t truly help a client transform their business if you’re not willing to understand who they are, what they need, and where they want to go. And you can’t stay relevant if you stop learning. Both matter, and they work together.Lisa is also deeply committed to empowering the next generation of professionals, especially young women entering digital marketing, tech consulting, or agency work. She shares the following advice for aspiring women in the industry:Your voice matters—use it confidently. Your perspective and ideas are valuable. Don’t wait for permission to speak up, pitch bold ideas, or push back when something doesn’t make sense. Confidence isn’t about knowing everything—it’s about trusting that you belong in the room and that what you bring to the table matters.Hard work and integrity will set you apart. Talent opens doors, but consistency, dedication, and doing the right thing—even when it’s hard—build reputation. By showing up fully committed to every project, maintaining transparency with clients and colleagues, and letting her work ethic speak for itself, Lisa has demonstrated that these qualities create trust and lasting success.Invest in relationships, not just transactions. The strongest foundation is a network of genuine relationships. Lisa emphasizes connecting with clients, mentors, peers, and teams on a human level. Listening deeply, collaborating generously, and treating every interaction with care fosters relationships that support, challenge, and open unexpected doors.Never stop learning. Technology, platforms, and best practices evolve constantly. Staying curious, pursuing certifications, attending workshops, and embracing new tools keep her and her team at the forefront. Lisa believes that acknowledging what you don’t know and remaining committed to growth is essential for long-term relevance and engagement.Find your niche, but stay versatile. Dive deep into what you love—whether that’s SEO, social media, CRM systems, or web design. Become the person people call for that thing. But don’t put blinders on. Understanding how different parts of digital marketing connect makes you more valuable and gives you a better perspective.Set boundaries and protect your energy. This work can consume you if you let it. Client emergencies, tight deadlines, the constant pressure to be available—it adds up fast. Establish boundaries. Delegate when you can. Protect your well-being. You can’t serve anyone if you’re burned out.Embrace collaboration over competition. There’s room for everyone to succeed. Supporting other women in the industry, sharing knowledge freely, and building each other up can open unexpected opportunities. Lisa credits some of her best business outcomes to collaborative partnerships rather than cutthroat competition.Don’t wait for “perfect”—start now. You don’t need to have everything figured out before launching a business, pitching a client, or taking on a challenging project. Lisa started CollabTech with a vision and learned as she went. Taking calculated risks and learning from mistakes is part of the journey.Charge what you’re worth. Lisa advises against undervaluing services due to inexperience or gender. Understanding industry standards, recognizing the value you bring, and pricing accordingly reflects confidence in your expertise.Remember why you started. On tough days—and there will be tough days—Clients who ghost. Projects that go sideways. Moments when you question everything. When that happens, reconnect with why you’re doing this in the first place. For Lisa, it’s about empowering business growth through collaboration and making a meaningful impact. Know your “why” and let it guide you.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​This industry needs more women who lead with integrity, work hard, value people, and aren’t afraid to forge their own path. If you bring commitment, confidence, and curiosity, you have everything you need—not just to succeed, but to make a real difference.Lisa won’t pretend the challenges aren’t real. Competition is fierce. Technology evolves faster than anyone can keep up. But the opportunities? They’re massive for agencies willing to work hard, operate with integrity, invest in relationships, and stay adaptable.The businesses that will win are the ones combining cutting-edge tools with timeless values: dedication, honesty, genuine relationships, and leadership that lifts people up. That’s not just philosophy—it’s the future Lisa is actively building at CollabTech.Three core values guide everything Lisa does: hard work, integrity, and genuine relationships. She commits fully to every challenge—whether that’s transforming a client’s digital presence, supporting her team, or driving CollabTech’s growth. But hard work isn’t just about hours logged. It’s about showing up with purpose and determination to deliver real results.Integrity is non-negotiable. Honesty, transparency, and ethical standards guide every decision. When clients partner with CollabTech, they’re working with people who genuinely care about their success and will always do right by them.“At the heart of it all are people and relationships,” Lisa says. “Business isn’t just about transactions—it’s about the connections we build, the trust we earn, and the partnerships that help everyone grow. I value the relationships with my clients, my team, and our community because those human connections are what make the work meaningful. When you invest in people and treat every relationship with care and respect, you create something far more valuable than any single project.”These principles drive CollabTech’s “together we solve, evolve, and transform” approach. They’re why the agency offers free consultations, customizes solutions for each business, and maintains ongoing support long after launch. They build the trust that turns clients into long-term partners and create impact that actually lasts.For Lisa, success measured only by revenue misses the point entirely. True success is built on hard work, integrity, and meaningful relationships—creating value that endures for clients, her team, and the community. And at the center of it all is her family. Her husband and children have supported her vision, believed in her through the tough days, and reminded her why this work matters. Building CollabTech wouldn’t have been possible without them.Beyond her professional endeavors, Lisa channels the same curiosity and determination into her personal life, enjoying hiking, horseback riding, and running—activities that reflect her love for challenge and growth. Driven by a passion for continuous learning and innovation, she remains committed to helping businesses transform through collaborative strategies, cutting-edge technology, and automation that foster sustainable, long-term success. With this holistic approach, Lisa M. Estrada continues to redefine what it means to lead with purpose, impact, and vision.Learn More about Lisa M. Estrada:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Lisa-Estrada or through her website, https://collabtech.io/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. 