OsaBus Expands Fleet with Four New Mercedes Tourismo Coaches, Boosting Capacity by 10% for the 2026 Travel Season

The investment enhances comfort, reliability, and availability across key European routes to meet rising spring and summer demand.

Adding these new Mercedes Tourismo coaches allows us to better serve our passengers with comfort, safety, and reliable service across Europe.” — Oskars Lusis, CEO of Osa Group

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OsaBus announces the addition of four new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo 49-seater buses, increasing fleet capacity by 10% ahead of the 2026 travel season. Based in Munich, the new vehicles strengthen availability for premium bus rental services in Germany and across Europe. The investment reflects OsaBus’s focus on modern comfort, safety, and scalability for high-demand group travel.

OsaBus, a European provider of professional coach and group transportation services, is expanding its fleet with four brand-new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo 49-seater buses. The new coaches will enter service in spring 2026 and enable OsaBus to meet growing demand with completely new vehicles while maintaining consistent service standards.

All four buses will be based in Munich, Germany, enhancing operational coverage for international tours, corporate travel, and event transportation. This expansion directly supports increased demand for bus rental in Munich and strengthens OsaBus’s position in one of Europe’s most important transport hubs.

Passenger experience was a central consideration in the configuration of the new fleet. Interior layouts and seat design colors were carefully selected to create a calm, comfortable environment, particularly for long-distance travel. The Mercedes Tourismo platform also delivers advanced safety systems, efficient Euro VI engines, and proven reliability for high-mileage European routes.

By increasing total fleet capacity by 10%, OsaBus is positioned to serve the 2026 travel season with greater availability, flexibility, and modern standards. The investment reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to quality-driven growth in osabus bus rental services across Germany and Europe.

About OsaBus

OsaBus is a European coach and group transportation provider specializing in international tours, corporate travel, events, and long-distance passenger transport. With a focus on modern fleets, experienced operations, and passenger comfort, OsaBus delivers reliable coach hire in Munich and across Europe for clients seeking professional, scalable transportation solutions.

