MAP Honors Memory of Global Health Icon Dr. William H. Foege

The impact that Dr. William H. (Bill) Foege had on the field of global health – and consequently, the world – is immeasurable.” — Chris Palombo, President and CEO of MAP

BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAP International, an internationally recognized global health organization, mourns the loss of public health icon Dr. William (Bill) H. Foege, who passed away on January 24 at the age of 89.Dr. Foege was a physician and epidemiologist who was perhaps best known for his contributions that led to the eradication of smallpox in the late 1970s. His list of professional achievements is extensive, but above all, Dr. Foege was a champion of global health, and passionate about people.After receiving his medical degree from the University of Washington in 1961, Dr. Foege went on to obtain his Master of Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health in 1965. From there, his path took him to Nigeria as a medical missionary and epidemiologist, where he joined efforts to fight the spread of smallpox.During the smallpox epidemic, Dr. Foege pioneered a technique known as “surveillance/containment” to stop the spread of the disease. Despite a vaccine shortage, his containment strategy in combination with an inoculation campaign successfully eradicated an infectious disease for the first time in human history.In 1977, President Jimmy Carter appointed Dr. Foege as CDC Director, where he served faithfully for the next six years. In 1984, he co-founded the Task Force for Child Survival and Development, now known as the Task Force for Global Health. Over the years, Dr. Foege also held other international public health leadership roles, and in 2012, was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.MAP has long held Dr. Foege in high esteem, naming the organization’s annual global health awards ceremony after him – the Bill Foege Global Health Awards – a tradition that began in 2018 and has seen 21 award recipients since its inception. Notable public figures like President and Mrs. Carter, President and Mrs. Bush, Dr. Jim Kim, and Dr. Jim Curran have been involved in the event over the last eight years.“The impact that Dr. William H. (Bill) Foege had on the field of global health – and consequently, the world – is immeasurable,” says President and CEO of MAP, Chris Palombo. “His passion for helping people, regardless of their income level or where they live, has inspired generations of healthcare workers to do the same. In many ways, the work that MAP does around the world today stands on the foundation that Dr. Foege helped build. In continuing the fight to bring equitable access to medicine and healthcare to everyone in the world, we honor Dr. Foege’s memory.”About MAP InternationalMAP International is a leading global non-profit humanitarian organization whose goal is to provide medicine for all people. With a strong legacy of humanitarian service spanning over 70 years, MAP continues to evolve and innovate in its mission to make the world a better place for everyone across the globe. Visit MAP.org for more.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.