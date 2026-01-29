Knowledge Networks Convenes Global Leaders in WEF, Davos Annual Meetings to Advance Responsible AI Governance

World Economic Forum, Davos World Economic Forum 2026 Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks, with Johan Juhlin, CEO & Co-Founder, Mavatar, & Christopher Daden, Chief Technology Officer, Criteria Corp Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman, Knowledge Networks with Alexander Widegren, Managing Partner, Global Conversations Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks with Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission

Knowledge Networks held panels at Davos 2026 on AI governance, regulation, and trust, featuring global leaders to promote responsible AI innovation and scaling.

Davos made one thing unmistakably clear: the future of AI will be decided less by who builds the most powerful models and more by who earns trust through governance and implementation” — Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks convened senior public-sector leaders and innovators during the World Economic Forum annual meetings in Davos to discuss AI governance, democratic resilience, and sustainable development in a multipolar world.Ana Carcani Rold, CEO & Founder, Diplomatic Courier and the House of Kosova along with Knowledge Networks hosted a panel on "AI Governance in 2026: AI, Power, and Democracy in a Multipolar World" on January 22. The panel featured Dr. Jess Conser (Chief AI Impact Officer, Maginative), Dr. Clara Guerra (Director Stabsstelle für Digitale Innovation), Brando Benifei (Member of the European Parliament for Italy's Democratic Party), and Combiz Abdolrahimi (Global Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy, ServiceNow), with Ana Rold and Sanjay Puri as moderators.Puri also moderated "AI in a Regulated World" at the Stanford HAI Davos Reception with Johan Juhlin (CEO & Co-founder, Mavatar) and Christopher Daden (CTO, Criteria Corp). Knowledge Networks thanked Stanford HAI and Alexander Widegren (Managing Partner, Global Conversations) for hosting the dialogue.During the forum, Puri engaged with Andrew Ng (Founder, DeepLearning.AI) and Abhishek Singh (CEO, IndiaAI Mission), discussing India's leadership in ethical, scalable AI development. Knowledge Networks also participated in Young Davos: Directions for 2035, where emerging leaders co-created solutions for AI, governance, and sustainable growth."Davos made one thing unmistakably clear: the future of AI will be decided less by who builds the most powerful models and more by who earns trust through governance and implementation," said Sanjay Puri. "AI has moved from a technology race to a governance test—and the winners will be those who can deploy it responsibly, not just quickly. Regulation is no longer the enemy of innovation—it's fast becoming the condition for AI to scale responsibly."These Davos Dialogues reinforced Knowledge Networks' mission to ensure geographic boundaries don't dictate who masters transformative technology, bridging where AI innovation happens and where it needs to happen.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks champions responsible and inclusive AI innovation worldwide. Through initiatives like RegulatingAI, Indianness, and CAIO Connect, it empowers startups, enterprises, and governments to shape ethical AI policies, foster collaboration, and drive transformative solutions. With a mission to democratize AI knowledge, it unites diverse voices to build smarter, fairer futures across industries and communities.

