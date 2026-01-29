The Songs of Butler & Cupples Debuts with Gritty Rock Statement 'Bad Habits'

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Songs of Butler & Cupples launch their project with their debut single ‘ Bad Habits ’, a striking pop-rock release that introduces a songwriting-first ethos built on substance, collaboration, and timeless songwriting over image or hype.Rather than operating as a traditional band or artist, The Songs of Butler & Cupples exists as a creative framework, one that places the song above the spotlight. Written by two long-standing industry writers, the project emerges in contrast to a culture where perception often outweighs content. ‘Bad Habits’ is the first statement of that philosophy: direct, emotionally charged, and grounded in strong melodic craft.Opening with a grungy, hard-hitting guitar line, ‘Bad Habits’ immediately establishes its tone before unfolding into a powerful and captivating vocal performance. The track walks the line between pop, rock, and grunge, balancing raw edge with a polished, contemporary production that never overshadows the song itself. There’s an immediacy to the melody that pulls the listener in, paired with an underlying sense of tension and attitude that gives the track its bite.What sets ‘Bad Habits’ apart is its sense of timelessness. It feels just as relevant and resonant as a track released ten or twenty years ago, while still carrying a bold, modern presence suited to 2026. The songwriting is confident and uncluttered, allowing the vocal to lead while the instrumentation reinforces the song’s emotional weight and dismissive, judgement-free energy.While ‘Bad Habits’ marks the public debut of The Songs of Butler & Cupples, the writers behind the project are far from newcomers. Their work has quietly formed part of the cultural backdrop for years, appearing across major television series, sporting broadcasts, and internationally recognised programming. That experience shows in the restraint and clarity of the songwriting, music designed to connect, not compete for attention.At its core, The Songs of Butler & Cupples is about creating space for artists to express what matters to them, free from expectation. Bad Habits is the first chapter in a project driven by collaboration, observation, and a belief that great songs still speak for themselves.

