Hub Affiliations Shortlisted at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2026 as Best Corporate Service Provider

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations has been officially shortlisted at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2026 in the category Best Corporate Service Provider, one of the most authoritative international recognitions for excellence in corporate services applied to the gaming industry, creator economy, and performance-based businesses.The nomination will be celebrated during AIBC Eurasia, taking place from 9 to 11 February 2026 in Dubai, at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City—a global event bringing together leaders in artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech, big data, and emerging technologies, alongside institutions, investors, and policymakers.Dubai once again confirms its role as a global hub for structured innovation, where technology, regulation, and entrepreneurial vision converge to transform digital ambitions into sustainable economic growth.Redefining Corporate Services for the Global Creator EconomyHub Affiliations has distinguished itself by addressing one of the most critical structural challenges of the creator and performance economy:the lack of advanced corporate infrastructures capable of supporting international growth, long-term compliance, and governance.In a sector historically fragmented and dominated by informal models, Hub Affiliations has built a radically different approach, positioning itself as a strategic partner for structure, governance, and industrial development for digital creators and professional tipsters.Through an international network of specialized partners, Hub Affiliations delivers an integrated ecosystem of services, including:Multi-level corporate structuringInternational governance and complianceAccounting, reporting, and financial controlDigital asset and intellectual property managementOperational support for cross-market expansionTo date, Hub Affiliations supports dozens of professional creators and digital operators in their transition from individual activities to structured and scalable enterprises, with a growth plan that includes further expansion of this model throughout 2026.An Industry Record: 16 Active ISO CertificationsA key differentiating factor strengthening Hub Affiliations’ candidacy is its record of 16 active ISO certifications, an absolute benchmark within the creator and performance economy segment.These certifications cover critical areas such as:Process quality managementInformation securityData protection and privacyBusiness continuityRisk managementAnti-corruption and anti-bribery systemsThis approach introduces standards typical of large corporations and international institutions into a fast-moving innovation-driven sector, enhancing overall reliability and reducing systemic risk.AI as a Gateway to International MarketsA key factor behind Hub Affiliations’ inclusion on the SiGMA Eurasia Awards shortlist is the integration of certified corporate infrastructure with advanced artificial intelligence systems.Hub Affiliations provides digital creators with AI-driven systems designed to:Identify high-potential international marketsAnalyze local regulations and market entry modelsAdapt content, branding, and monetization to cross-border contextsAccelerate international expansion while reducing operational riskThis enables creators to evolve from local entities into international digital operators, while maintaining control, transparency, and long-term sustainability.Statement from the CEO – Francesco Maddalena “Being shortlisted at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2026 as Best Corporate Service Provider represents a strategic validation of our vision,” said Francesco Maddalena, CEO of Hub Affiliations.“We have demonstrated that the creator economy can grow as a true industry, supported by certified governance, solid structures, and access to global markets.”“Our goal is not merely to support growth, but to ensure that growth is sustainable, transparent, and replicable. The 16 ISO certifications we hold and the AI systems we provide to creators are concrete tools for building the future of this sector.”AIBC Eurasia 2026: The Ideal ContextAIBC Eurasia 2026 will offer a high strategic-value experience, including:Golf TournamentLive startup pitchesNetworking dinnersOfficial celebrationTwo official awards and a charity auctionMeetings with top government officialsDirect connections with industry leaders and high-value trafficA setting that perfectly reflects Hub Affiliations’ mission: combining technological innovation, governance, and international growth.The shortlist at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2026 recognizes Hub Affiliations as a pioneer of a new category of corporate services, designed to meet the real needs of the global creator and performance economy.A model that does not simply accelerate growth, but makes it structured, compliant, and ethically sustainable.Vote Hub Affiliations – Best Corporate Service Provider 2026

