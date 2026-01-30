OtterSpace Announces New Black and White Patented Blackout Curtains for Travel and Total Darkness

New black and white patented blackout curtains from OtterSpace are coming soon, delivering total darkness for home and travel.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OtterSpace today announced new black and white color options coming soon for its patented blackout curtain system designed for home and travel. The travel-friendly system delivers total darkness by sealing light from all edges, helping families maintain consistent sleep routines anywhere.The new neutral color options expand OtterSpace’s product line while preserving the brand’s core promise: true 100% blackout performance without permanent installation. Designed to work in nurseries, bedrooms, hotels, rentals, and shared living spaces, the black and white curtains offer families greater flexibility in both function and design.“Our customers consistently asked for neutral color options, and black and white were the clear favorites,” said Melissa Smith, Founder and CEO of OtterSpace.Patented Blackout TechnologyOtterSpace’s patented blackout curtain system is engineered to block light from the top, sides, and bottom, eliminating common edge leaks found in traditional blackout curtains and suction-cup shades. By creating a fully dark sleep environment, the system supports melatonin production and more consistent sleep for babies, children, and adults.The curtains install in minutes, remove cleanly, and adapt easily to different window sizes, making them suitable for everyday use and travel.Designed for Travel and Everyday UseOtterSpace blackout panels and magnets are fully removable and reusable, making them easy to pack for travel and simple to reuse over time. Whether you’re traveling for vacations , holidays, or overnight stays, the system allows families to recreate a familiar, dark sleep environment wherever they are. When you move or change rooms, the panels can be removed without damage and refit to new window sizes by repositioning or combining panels. For added convenience, an OtterSpace travel bag can be used for easy transport.AvailabilityThe new black and white OtterSpace Blackout Curtains will be available soon at www.inotterspace.com . Customers can sign up to receive launch notifications and early access updates.About OtterSpaceOtterSpace is a patented, travel-friendly blackout curtain system designed by a mom and neuroscientist to help families sleep better anywhere. Combining science-backed sleep principles with thoughtful, parent-tested design, OtterSpace delivers true 100% blackout performance without permanent installation, supporting healthy sleep routines at home and on the go.

