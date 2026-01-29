Iowa America 250 student research project highlights impact of Iowa veterans

The Iowa Department of Education has launched a new research project that challenges middle and high school students to explore and honor the contributions of Iowa veterans.

As a part of the overall Iowa America 250 initiative, the Iowa Veterans Research Project gives Iowa classrooms an opportunity to engage in authentic learning of veterans’ experiences through research, interviews and making connections in their communities. This project offers opportunities for students to honor the service of veterans, preserve veteran stories and gain insight into the responsibilities of citizenship, both past and present.

“The Iowa Veterans Research Project is a unique and immersive opportunity for Iowa students to take a closer look at our American history and the role of veterans,” said Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, Department administrative consultant. “Iowa middle school and high school teachers are encouraged to incorporate the research project into their classroom activities to engage students in understanding past wars and conflicts and how those events and the service of our veterans helped shape America.”

Iowa educators can help students choose a research project profiling either living or deceased veterans. Students can gather useful information through connections with community veteran organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars or local veterans hospitals and museums. The Iowa Veterans Research Project provides a detailed, four-step process for students researching veterans, either living or deceased.

Students and educators can also access sample interview questions, forms and other resources to assist with their research in the Department’s project details.

The Department encourages classrooms to think outside of the box and show their creativity and technological skills through their projects. Final project outputs can be set in a variety of ways, whether through written works, designed infographics, website postings, audio summaries or video highlights.

For final project outputs, students and educators are asked to think critically of how they can share their veteran stories with others, such as through YouTube, websites, SoundCloud and more.

Educators are also invited to share and showcase student projects with the Department. From the projects submitted to the Department, a select number will be highlighted on the Department’s Iowa America 250 website. Any questions or final student research projects can be sent to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.

Full details on the Iowa Veterans Research Project and other Department-led Iowa America 250 initiatives can be found on the Department’s website.