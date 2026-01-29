Francesco Maddalena Named Finalist for Digital Entrepreneur 2026 at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards

Charles Herisson e Francesco Maddalena Francesco Maddalena-Charles Herisson EGR Italy Awards Charles Herisson-Francesco Maddalena EGR Italy Awards

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Francesco Maddalena , Founder of Hub Affiliations , has been officially selected as a finalist at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2026 in the category Digital Entrepreneur of the Year, one of the most prestigious recognitions dedicated to leaders shaping the future of the digital economy through strategic vision, execution capability, and responsible innovation.The nomination will be celebrated during AIBC Eurasia, scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 February 2026 in Dubai, at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City—a leading global event for artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech, data-driven technologies, and new digital business models.Redefining Digital Entrepreneurship Through Structure and GovernanceIn the digital economy, entrepreneurship is often measured in terms of speed and short-term growth. Francesco Maddalena represents a different model: that of a leader focused on building systems capable of scaling responsibly, standing the test of time, and raising the standards of an entire industry.Founded in 2020, during the most critical phase of the global pandemic, Hub Affiliations emerged in a context of profound uncertainty that challenged traditional growth models. Under Maddalena’s leadership, these challenges became a catalyst for creating a company designed from the outset to be resilient, process-driven, and internationally scalable.In just a few years, Hub Affiliations evolved from a new entrepreneurial initiative into a multinational digital group, with structured operations in Europe and the United States and a clear roadmap aimed at further international expansion.From Performance-Driven Activity to Institutional-Level Digital IndustryOne of Francesco Maddalena’s most distinctive contributions to the sector has been the strategic decision to prioritize governance, compliance, and organizational structure in an industry historically focused on traffic volume and short-term arbitrage.This counterintuitive choice laid the foundations for transforming Hub Affiliations into one of the most mature and institutionally credible affiliate and media groups within the global iGaming and digital performance economy landscape.Under his leadership, Hub Affiliations adopted an enterprise-grade operating model, becoming the most certified affiliate organization in the world, with 16 internationally recognized ISO certifications covering areas such as:Quality managementInformation security and data privacyBusiness continuity and risk managementInnovation managementAnti-corruption and anti-bribery systemsEnvironmental responsibilityOccupational health and safetyIT governance, consulting standards, and social responsibilityIn addition, Hub Affiliations is officially registered with AGCOM (ROC), aligning its affiliate and media activities with standards typically reserved for regulated operators and publicly listed companies.Sustainable Performance at ScaleMaddalena’s leadership demonstrates how compliant growth models, based on high-quality content and data-driven strategies, can outperform short-term approaches.Growth has also been supported by targeted M&A operations, including the acquisition and integration of high-authority digital assets such as: 123scommesse.it, Sporticos.com, Sbostats.com, DerbyDerbyDerby.it, MilanistiChannel.com, Betadvisor.com, and scommesseseria.eu.These acquisitions preserved the editorial identity of each brand, while simultaneously enhancing governance, quality standards, and scalability, transforming Hub Affiliations into a diversified international media and performance group.People, Talent, and Long-Term Industry ImpactAware that sustainable digital growth depends as much on people as on technology, Francesco Maddalena has made significant investments in human capital development.Hub Affiliations operates with an in-house editorial team of over 50 professionals and has established Sport Media Academy, a proprietary training platform dedicated to the professionalization of sports journalism and digital content creation.This initiative builds a long-term talent pipeline, a rarity in the affiliate sector.Innovation Through Responsible AIMore recently, Maddalena has driven innovation through artificial intelligence-based systems, such as G.A.I.N., demonstrating how AI can be applied responsibly to automate, scale, and professionalize digital monetization and performance ecosystems.These solutions support data-driven decision-making, international expansion, and operational efficiency, while remaining fully aligned with governance and compliance principles.A Leadership Model Shaping the Future of Digital EntrepreneurshipWhat distinguishes Francesco Maddalena as a Digital Entrepreneur is not a single innovation, but a coherent leadership model, founded on:Structure over shortcutsGovernance over opportunismSustainability over speculationFrom a company founded during a moment of profound global crisis to an expanding multinational group, his work has raised industry standards, redefined best practices, and transformed the very concept of digital entrepreneurship across the affiliate, media, and performance sectors.Towards Digital Entrepreneur 2026The nomination at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2026 recognizes Francesco Maddalena’s contribution to building a more structured, ethical, and future-oriented digital economy, where growth is not only fast, but also sustainable and responsible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.