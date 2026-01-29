Hakimo Launches Forensic Search to Help Security Teams Investigate Hours of Video in Seconds

This is the cover image for the article

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hakimo, the leader in AI-powered physical security monitoring platforms, today announced the launch of Forensic Search, a new capability that allows security teams to instantly search and investigate video footage using natural language without the need of any expensive server infrastructure.

With Forensic Search, users can simply type queries like “person in a red shirt,” “person opening car door,” or “red car in parking lot,” and retrieve relevant moments from hours, or even days of recorded footage in seconds. The feature also includes powerful filters for camera, location, and time range, enabling faster, more precise investigations.

Traditionally, security teams spend countless hours manually scrubbing through video footage after an incident. Hakimo’s Forensic Search eliminates this bottleneck by combining computer vision, event detection, and semantic search, helping teams uncover critical evidence faster, reduce investigation time, and improve response outcomes.

“Security teams shouldn’t have to waste hours searching through video just to find one key moment,” expressed Sam Joseph, Co-founder and CEO of Hakimo. “With Forensic Search, we’re turning video into a searchable intelligence layer. Our goal is to help teams go from incident to insight in seconds, so they can focus on prevention, not playback.”

Forensic Search is built to support property managers, auto dealerships, security teams, and law enforcement, empowering them to conduct faster investigations, improve accountability, and strengthen overall safety operations.

This launch builds on Hakimo’s broader mission to modernize physical security by building an AI-powered monitoring platform with an optional human-in-the-loop offering. This transforms standard cameras and other security sensors into intelligent, AI-driven systems that can detect threats, prevent incidents, and streamline security operations at scale.

Forensic Search is available starting today. To learn more or request a demo, visit hakimo.ai/contact-us.



About Hakimo

Hakimo is a technology company that builds AI agents for physical security monitoring. The company provides state-of-the-art, AI-driven, human-in-the-loop security software solutions that work with existing security hardware to enhance real-time threat detection, optimize resources, and proactively deter security breaches. Hakimo was founded by AI researchers from Stanford University and is funded by top venture capital firms. For more information, please visit https://www.hakimo.ai/ or follow Hakimo on LinkedIn.

