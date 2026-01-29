List of winners is unveiled for Student Drawing Contest, Photo Contest and AI Generative Art Contest of the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

MACAU, January 29 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest was held with success in September and October 2025. Three outreach activities — the Student Drawing Contest, Photo Contest and AI Generative Art Contest, enjoyed great popularity with 2,635 entries in total from students, photography and AI creation enthusiasts. 104 award-winning works were selected for the first, second, third and merit awards in each category.

Outreach activities enhance public engagement

Last year, MGTO organized the Student Drawing Contest and Photo Contest once again, as well as the AI Generative Art Contest for the first time, welcoming participants with the above interests from different age groups to unleash their creativity. A total of 1,567 participants joined the three contests, which reflected the level of public engagement in the Fireworks Contest. The award-winning works carry on the event’s impact.

Reveal list of awardees chosen by professional judges

MGTO received 2,635 contest entries last October including 812 student drawings, 1,175 photos and 648 AI-generated artworks. Professional judges assessed the entries against the criteria of the three contests and selected the award-winning works. The list of winners is announced today (29 January 2026).

List of winners on website

For the Student Drawing Contest, Category A (Age: 6 – 10): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Choi Chi Tong, Ma Chi Cheng and Leong Seong Tin; Category B (Age: 11 – 14): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Chan Mei I, Chiang Hei Lam and Sam U Chin; Category C (Age: 15 – 18): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Chan Cheok Lam, Mai Shao Man and Yin Weng; Category D (Age: 19 or above): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Lei Meng Hin, Kuok Wai Kei and Lam Sam Chi. For the Photo Contest, Youth Category (Age: 12 – 18): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Jiang Junshen, Zeng Chi Fong and Leong Un Hei; Public Category (Age: 19 or above): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Zheng Xu Qiang, Wong Meng Kin and Lou Cheok Weng. For the AI Generative Art Contest, Youth Category (Age: 12 – 18): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Chailyn, Wu Jinting and Xu Shuqi; Public Category (Age: 19 or above): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Keong Fei Fei, Fung Chi Ian and Li Kaixin. There are merit awardees in each category of the three contests as well. The lists of awardees are posted on the themed website for the Fireworks Contest: https://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.

Awardees will be notified of award ceremony arrangements

The Student Drawing Contest, Photo Contest and AI Generative Art Contest of the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest were organized by MGTO and coordinated by the Macau Artist Society, the Photographic Society of Macao and the Association of Advertising Agents of Macao respectively. The judging panel comprised MGTO and the three entities. The award ceremony is planned to take place at the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo this year. The awardees will be informed of the time and location of the award ceremony and exhibition at a later time.

Launched in 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event in the city. Over the past editions, top notch fireworks companies from around the world have created wonderful pyrotechnic shows for captivating nighttime entertainment. Together with the outreach activities, the Fireworks Contest engages the public and fosters the community economy, radiating Macao’s glamour of “tourism + events” and enriching the city’s offerings and appeal as a world centre of tourism and leisure.