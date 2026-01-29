CE: Portuguese- and English-language media able to share with the world stories about China and Macao SAR

MACAU, January 29 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today called on the local Portuguese-language and English-language media to continue leveraging their unique advantages. These are: having a foothold in Macao; staying close to China; and interacting with the Portuguese-speaking and English-speaking public globally. This is in order to report on, and promote, Macao objectively, fairly, and attentively, sharing with the world positive stories about China and the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

Such an approach will help Macao in being an essential gateway for China’s high-level opening-up, and a significant window for exchanges between Eastern and Western civilisations, he said.

Mr Sam was speaking at a lunch reception for representatives of local Portuguese-language and English-language media.

Mr Sam said those media outlets have played a crucial role as key sources of information about Macao for communities in Macao and beyond, that use those languages. They also serve as a significant route by which the Government can understand public sentiment.

Last year marked the first full calendar year of the current-term MSAR Government, Mr Sam noted. Benefitting from the care and support of the Central Government and the prosperous development of the motherland, the MSAR Government has – while uniting and leading all sectors in Macao – shouldered responsibilities, and forged ahead. This was in order effectively to implement the various initiatives outlined in the current-term administration’s first policy address.

In general, there has been steady progress regarding Macao’s economic and social development, with major policy goals and tasks fundamentally having been achieved. The MSAR Government’s work in the first year has proceeded smoothly and steadily, marked by reforms, innovation, breakthroughs and achievements, ensuring a good start for the current-term administration.

President Xi Jinping and the central authorities fully acknowledged the quality of the MSAR Government’s work performance during the past year, said Mr Sam.

Over that period, local Portuguese-language and English-language media have demonstrated their attention to topics such as social concerns and local people’s livelihoods. Those media have followed-up on major events and incidents, and monitored and reflected the work of public administration. This had facilitated global awareness of Macao, and helped the world understand the city, and had also fostered communications between the public and the MSAR Government. These were indispensable functions, said Mr Sam.

This year, the MSAR Government would join hands with all sectors of society, including the media sector, in order fully to exploit the momentum for social and economic development. Focusing on public administration reform and appropriate economic diversification, the MSAR Government will diligently advance the nine key initiatives outlined in the policy address. The Government will start four major projects: the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, the Macao International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone, the Macao international air transport hub (port) on the west bank of the Pearl River, and the Macao Technology Research Industrial Park.

To achieve these goals, the MSAR Government needs and greatly values the support and cooperation of all friends from the media, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive expressed hope that the media outlets represented at today’s gathering will accurately sense the mood of the times; master the details of the latest developments in Macao’s politics, economy, society and cultural life; and maximise the media’s capabilities in promoting Macao as a city governed by the rule of law, and as a place filled with vitality, cultural assets and a sense of wellbeing.

He also hoped representatives of the local Portuguese-language and English-language media will venture into the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and also visit various provinces and regions on the Chinese mainland, to gain firsthand insights regarding the latest developments.

Mr Sam reiterated that freedom of the press in the MSAR is fully protected by the Basic Law of the MSAR, and the Press Law. The MSAR Government will continue with its administration in accordance with the law; coordinate all public departments; support the media sector in fulfilling its duties; assist the media in reporting and accessing information; and establish more positive and efficient interactive cooperation with the media sector.