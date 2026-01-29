FDCT Delegation Visits Key National Science and Technology Institutions Two International Science and Technology Conferences to Debut in Macao in Second Half of Year

MACAU, January 29 - From January 26 to 28, a delegation from the Science and Technology Development Fund (hereinafter referred to as “FDCT”) visited Beijing to meet with the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China and other key national science and technology institutions. During the visit, the delegation presented the FDCT’s priorities for the year and reached a consensus on collaborative initiatives, successfully securing support for hosting two international science and technology conferences in Macao for the first time.

U U Sang, President of the Administrative Committee of the FDCT, and Committee Member Ip Kuai Lam held working meetings with Sun Jian, Deputy Director and Level I Inspector of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Lan Yujie, Vice President of the National Natural Science Foundation of China; Zhou Min, Vice President of the State Information Center; Liu Weidong, Director-General of the Bureau of International Cooperation, Chinese Academy of Sciences; and Zhang Bin, Deputy Director (Acting Director) of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs of the China Association for Science and Technology.

During these meetings, the FDCT and the relevant institutions exchanged information on their major projects and schedules for the current year. The relevant institutions confirmed their support for debuting two international conferences on cutting-edge science and technological talent exchange in Macao in the second half of this year. The FDCT also held in-depth discussions with relevant institutions on a range of initiatives, including enhancing the development of national science and technology R&D platforms in Macao, encouraging Macao researchers to undertake major national science and technology projects, and promoting international science and technology collaboration. These initiatives received strong support, and the cooperation plans and work arrangements for 2026 were successfully finalized. This year, building on existing cooperation, the FDCT will further leverage Macao’s international advantages to strengthen the joint organization of frontier forums and international conferences, thereby supporting Macao’s contribution to the nation’s efforts to build a science and technology powerhouse.

The accompanying FDCT members included Chan Kong On, Senior Manager of the Science and Technology Development and Cooperation Department; Chu Iek Man, Senior Manager of the Project Funding Department; and Che Wai Meng, Senior Manager of the Project Transformation and Support Department.