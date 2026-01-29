North West Provincial Legislature on allegations by Mayor of Naledi Municipality

The North West Provincial Legislature’s (NWPL) Ad Hoc Committee, established to investigate allegations of interference against Member(s) of the Legislature by the Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality in Vryburg, Cllr Clifton J Groep, has been sitting at the Sun City Convention Centre since Monday, 26 January 2026.

The current sittings follow the initial round of hearings held from 24 to 27 November 2025, during which the Ad Hoc Committee heard testimony from several witnesses as part of the first phase of its work, including Cllr Groep, EFF Member of Parliament, Mr Mothusi Montwedi and Mr Thabo Sejake, Assistant Manager: Occupational Health and Safety at the Naledi Local Municipality.

To date, during the continuation of proceedings this week, the Ad Hoc Committee has heard testimony from the following witnesses:

Mr Thabo Appolus, former Director: Corporate Services at the Naledi Local Municipality;

Mr Modisenyane Thompson Segapo, former Municipal Manager of the Naledi Local Municipality;

Mr Aobakwe Mathonsi, a member of the ANC’s Regional Executive Committee in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati Region and Special Advisor to the Executive Mayor of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality; and

Ms Doreen Mariri, a Community Liaison Officer at the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality.

Mr Dithole Moate, Deputy Director: Capacity Building at the North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), is scheduled to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee tomorrow, Thursday, 29 January 2026 at 08h30.

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will appear before the Ad Hoc Committee on Friday, 30 January 2026 at 08h30 and continue with his testimony on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

The hearings are being streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature’s official Facebook page.

The Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee, Hon Nathan Oliphant, reiterated that the Committee remains committed to executing its mandate independently, impartially and without fear or favour.

He emphasized that the Committee’s work is guided by the principles of fairness, transparency and natural justice, and that it will consider all evidence placed before it objectively, without prejudging any party or outcome.

Further updates on the work of the Ad Hoc Committee will be communicated as proceedings continue.

