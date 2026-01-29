Government Communications hosts activations to raise awareness on State of the Nation Address

The State of the Nation Address (SoNA) is an annual event, in which the President of South Africa addresses the nation on the programmes of government. The address is delivered at a Joint Sitting of Parliament, including both the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and focuses on the current political and socio-economic state of the nation.

The speech marks the opening of the Parliamentary programme and attracts interest from various stakeholders nationally and internationally as it sets the government agenda for the forthcoming year.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in collaboration with other stakeholders will host outreaches in the form of activations, community media engagements, dialogues (i.e. Access to Information, Community Radio, Community TV, Mall and Taxi Rank Activations, Road Intersection Activations, School Activation, support to Mayors and Provincial State of the Provincial Address), as well as Public Educations sessions and civic education awareness to encourage the public to participate and follow the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) through main stream media, and online and digital platforms.

GCIS will also be encouraging the public to comment on what they would want the President to say during his speech and subsequent SONA reply to the debate post SoNA.

The Outreaches aims to encourage members of the public to participate in the upcoming SoNA by watching TV, listening to community media or being part of the event through social media by following #SoNA2026 on various social media platforms. The outreaches will also be encouraging, and collation of data from the public on what they expect Government and the President to urgently address.

Members of the media are invited to partner with GCIS and cover grassroot stories of activities championed by GCIS through its Provincial, Metro and District offices who’s contacts are as follows:

