Government Communications hosts activations to raise awareness on State of the Nation Address

The State of the Nation Address (SoNA) is an annual event, in which the President of South Africa addresses the nation on the programmes of government. The address is delivered at a Joint Sitting of Parliament, including both the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and focuses on the current political and socio-economic state of the nation.

The speech marks the opening of the Parliamentary programme and attracts interest from various stakeholders nationally and internationally as it sets the government agenda for the forthcoming year.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in collaboration with other stakeholders will host outreaches in the form of activations, community media engagements, dialogues (i.e. Access to Information, Community Radio, Community TV, Mall and Taxi Rank Activations, Road Intersection Activations, School Activation, support to Mayors and Provincial State of the Provincial Address), as well as Public Educations sessions and civic education awareness to encourage the public to participate and follow the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) through main stream media, and online and digital platforms.

GCIS will also be encouraging the public to comment on what they would want the President to say during his speech and subsequent SONA reply to the debate post SoNA.

The Outreaches aims to encourage members of the public to participate in the upcoming SoNA by watching TV, listening to community media or being part of the event through social media by following #SoNA2026 on various social media platforms. The outreaches will also be encouraging, and collation of data from the public on what they expect Government and the President to urgently address.

Members of the media are invited to partner with GCIS and cover grassroot stories of activities championed by GCIS through its Provincial, Metro and District offices who’s contacts are as follows: 

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Office

Provincial Director: Ndala Mngadi

Physical address: 21 Joe Slovo Street, Durban

Postal address: Private Bag X54332, Durban, 4000

Tel: 031 301 6787

Fax: 031 305 9431

Cell: 082 877 9420

E-mail: ndala@gcis.gov.za

Free State Provincial Office

Provincial Director: Ms Yolisa Blom

Physical address: Shop 87, Bloem Plaza, East Burger Street, Bloemfontein

Postal address: PO Box 995, Bloemfontein, 9300

Tel: 051 448 4505

Fax: 051 430 7032

Cell: 072 130 9893

E-mail: yolisa@gcis.gov.za

North West Provincial Office

Provincial Director: Boitumelo Mosadi

Physical address: Nicol Centre, corner Carrington & Martin Streets, Mafikeng

Postal address: Private Bag X2120, Mafikeng, 2745

Tel: 018 381 7071

Fax: 018 381 7066

Cell: 073 245 0906

E-mail: boitumelom@gcis.gov.za

Limpopo Provincial Office

Provincial Director: Mr Thanyani Ravhura

Physical address: Old Mutual Building, 66 Hans van Rensburg Street, Polokwane

Postal address: PO Box 2452, Polokwane, 0700

Tel: 015 291 4689

Fax: 015 295 6982

Cell: 082 421 3461

E-mail: thanyani@gcis.gov.za

Western Cape Provincial Office

Provincial Director: Ms Geraldine Thopps

Physical Address: 8 Riebeeck Street Norton Rose Building Foreshore

Cape Town

Postal Address: P O Box 1924 Cape Town 8000

Tel: 021 418 0533

Cell: 065 949 5545

Email: geraldine@gcis.gov.za

Eastern Cape Provincial Office

Provincial Director (Acting): Ms Nandipa Sondati-Thawa

Physical address: Ground floor, Union Arcade Building, Union Street, East London

Postal address: Private Bag X608, East London, 5200

Tel: 043 722 2602

Fax: 043 722 2615

Cell: 079 571 1305

E-mail: Nandipa@gcis.gov.za

Gauteng Provincial Office

Provincial Director (Acting): Senzeni Ngubane

Physical address: Ikusasa Building (ground floor), Cnr Commissioner and Von Brandis Street, Johannesburg

Postal address: Private Bag X16, Johannesburg, 2000

Tel: 011 331 0164

Cell: 065 595 5203

E-mail: senzeni@gcis.gov.za

Mpumalanga Provincial Office

Provincial Director: Ms Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota

Physical address: Medsen Building, Ground floor, 14 Henshall Street, Nelspruit

Postal address: PO Box 2856 Nelspruit, 1200

Tel: 013 753 2397

Fax: 013 753 2531

Cell: 084 708 4214

E-mail: hlengiweh@gcis.gov.za

Northern Cape Provincial Office

Provincial Director: Mr Ofentse Moeti

Physical address: 7-9 Currey Street, Kimberley

Postal address: Private Bag X5038, Kimberley, 8300

Tel: 053 832 1378

Fax: 053 832 1377

Cell: 084 390 4330

E-mail: Ofentse@gcis.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

