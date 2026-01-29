Government Communications hosts activations to raise awareness on State of the Nation Address
The State of the Nation Address (SoNA) is an annual event, in which the President of South Africa addresses the nation on the programmes of government. The address is delivered at a Joint Sitting of Parliament, including both the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and focuses on the current political and socio-economic state of the nation.
The speech marks the opening of the Parliamentary programme and attracts interest from various stakeholders nationally and internationally as it sets the government agenda for the forthcoming year.
Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in collaboration with other stakeholders will host outreaches in the form of activations, community media engagements, dialogues (i.e. Access to Information, Community Radio, Community TV, Mall and Taxi Rank Activations, Road Intersection Activations, School Activation, support to Mayors and Provincial State of the Provincial Address), as well as Public Educations sessions and civic education awareness to encourage the public to participate and follow the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) through main stream media, and online and digital platforms.
GCIS will also be encouraging the public to comment on what they would want the President to say during his speech and subsequent SONA reply to the debate post SoNA.
The Outreaches aims to encourage members of the public to participate in the upcoming SoNA by watching TV, listening to community media or being part of the event through social media by following #SoNA2026 on various social media platforms. The outreaches will also be encouraging, and collation of data from the public on what they expect Government and the President to urgently address.
Members of the media are invited to partner with GCIS and cover grassroot stories of activities championed by GCIS through its Provincial, Metro and District offices who’s contacts are as follows:
|
KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Office
Provincial Director: Ndala Mngadi
Physical address: 21 Joe Slovo Street, Durban
Postal address: Private Bag X54332, Durban, 4000
Tel: 031 301 6787
Fax: 031 305 9431
Cell: 082 877 9420
E-mail: ndala@gcis.gov.za
|
Free State Provincial Office
Provincial Director: Ms Yolisa Blom
Physical address: Shop 87, Bloem Plaza, East Burger Street, Bloemfontein
Postal address: PO Box 995, Bloemfontein, 9300
Tel: 051 448 4505
Fax: 051 430 7032
Cell: 072 130 9893
E-mail: yolisa@gcis.gov.za
|
North West Provincial Office
Provincial Director: Boitumelo Mosadi
Physical address: Nicol Centre, corner Carrington & Martin Streets, Mafikeng
Postal address: Private Bag X2120, Mafikeng, 2745
Tel: 018 381 7071
Fax: 018 381 7066
Cell: 073 245 0906
E-mail: boitumelom@gcis.gov.za
|
Limpopo Provincial Office
Provincial Director: Mr Thanyani Ravhura
Physical address: Old Mutual Building, 66 Hans van Rensburg Street, Polokwane
Postal address: PO Box 2452, Polokwane, 0700
Tel: 015 291 4689
Fax: 015 295 6982
Cell: 082 421 3461
E-mail: thanyani@gcis.gov.za
|
Western Cape Provincial Office
Provincial Director: Ms Geraldine Thopps
Physical Address: 8 Riebeeck Street Norton Rose Building Foreshore
Cape Town
Postal Address: P O Box 1924 Cape Town 8000
Tel: 021 418 0533
Cell: 065 949 5545
Email: geraldine@gcis.gov.za
|
Eastern Cape Provincial Office
Provincial Director (Acting): Ms Nandipa Sondati-Thawa
Physical address: Ground floor, Union Arcade Building, Union Street, East London
Postal address: Private Bag X608, East London, 5200
Tel: 043 722 2602
Fax: 043 722 2615
Cell: 079 571 1305
E-mail: Nandipa@gcis.gov.za
|
Gauteng Provincial Office
Provincial Director (Acting): Senzeni Ngubane
Physical address: Ikusasa Building (ground floor), Cnr Commissioner and Von Brandis Street, Johannesburg
Postal address: Private Bag X16, Johannesburg, 2000
Tel: 011 331 0164
Cell: 065 595 5203
E-mail: senzeni@gcis.gov.za
|
Mpumalanga Provincial Office
Provincial Director: Ms Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota
Physical address: Medsen Building, Ground floor, 14 Henshall Street, Nelspruit
Postal address: PO Box 2856 Nelspruit, 1200
Tel: 013 753 2397
Fax: 013 753 2531
Cell: 084 708 4214
E-mail: hlengiweh@gcis.gov.za
|
Northern Cape Provincial Office
Provincial Director: Mr Ofentse Moeti
Physical address: 7-9 Currey Street, Kimberley
Postal address: Private Bag X5038, Kimberley, 8300
Tel: 053 832 1378
Fax: 053 832 1377
Cell: 084 390 4330
E-mail: Ofentse@gcis.gov.za
