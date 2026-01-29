Submit Release
Ministers Mmamoloko Kubayi and Firoz Cachalia and Premier Panyaza Lesufi brief media on declaring Gauteng traffic wardens as Peace Officers, 30 Jan

Members of the media are invited to a joint media briefing hosted by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi; the Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia; and the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi.

The briefing will address government’s response to a request by the Office of the Premier of Gauteng to declare Gauteng Traffic Wardens as Peace Officers in terms of section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977, following a Public Protector Report that identified challenges in the establishment, appointment, and deployment of CPWs and called for an appropriate legislative response.

Date: Friday, 30 January 2026
Time:15h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Pretoria

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover this important briefing and are requested to RSVP with: 
Victor Phala
Cell: 084 888 5162.

Enquiries:
Spokesperson for the Gauteng Provincial Government
Elijah Mhlanga
Cell: 083 580 8275

Spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
Terrence Manase
Cell: 082 338 6707

Spokesperson to the Minister of Police
Kamogelo Mogotsi
Cell: 076 523 0085

#GovZAUpdates

