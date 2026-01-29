Ministers Mmamoloko Kubayi and Firoz Cachalia and Premier Panyaza Lesufi brief media on declaring Gauteng traffic wardens as Peace Officers, 30 Jan

Members of the media are invited to a joint media briefing hosted by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi; the Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia; and the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi.

The briefing will address government’s response to a request by the Office of the Premier of Gauteng to declare Gauteng Traffic Wardens as Peace Officers in terms of section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977, following a Public Protector Report that identified challenges in the establishment, appointment, and deployment of CPWs and called for an appropriate legislative response.

Date: Friday, 30 January 2026

Time:15h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Pretoria

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover this important briefing

Victor Phala

Cell: 084 888 5162.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Provincial Government

Elijah Mhlanga

Cell: 083 580 8275

Spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

Terrence Manase

Cell: 082 338 6707

Spokesperson to the Minister of Police

Kamogelo Mogotsi

Cell: 076 523 0085

