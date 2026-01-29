President Cyril Ramaphosa receives FIFA World Cup™️ Original Trophy, 30 Jan

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 30 January 2026 receive the FIFA World Cup™️ Original Trophy during the FIFA World Cup™️ Trophy Tour at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

The FIFA World Cup™️ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is bringing the most coveted prize in football to South Africa.

South Africa’s football story is rooted in defining moments, from first qualifying in 1998, to hosting the 2010 FIFA World Cup™️.

After 16 years, South Africa has now qualified again for the FIFA World Cup™️, marking a powerful return to the global football stage.

The Trophy’s arrival represents hope, pride, memory, and momentum. It marks the symbolic beginning of South Africa’s return to the FIFA World Cup™️, a moment in which the future of South African football is placed, both physically and emotionally, into the hands of its people.

The FIFA World Cup™️ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola in South Africa is more than a tour; it is a homecoming.

The President will receive the Trophy as follows:

Date: Friday, 30 January 2026

Time: 13h30

Venue: Union Buildings, Pretoria

