UltramapGlobal Partners with Lumetec to Integrate Acoustic Sensing and Detect 'Dark' Vessels

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltramapGlobal, the global leader in subsea asset monitoring, has announced a strategic partnership to integrate Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) and State of Polarisation (SOP) technology into its AssetMonitor️ platform, in collaboration with Lumetec’s AI-enabled platform.The planned enhancement is set to extend the platform's capabilities beyond surface-level tracking. By detecting seabed contact, the system will show operators non-transmitting "dark" vessels that are a threat and provide more detail about activity around the cable, both in real-time.For almost two decades, UltramapGlobal's AssetMonitorsoftware, now the world's most used of its kind, has used AIS technologies to identify and respond to threats; via a fast-expanding global monitoring team."Turning threat intelligence into operational clarity has been our focus since 2009", said Martin Connelly, Co-founder of UltramapGlobal. "Partnering with Lumetec provides greater precision in understanding exactly what is happening near a cable. Our customers benefit from enhanced protection without increased complexity".DAS provides another source of information and insight, and therefore a whole new layer of protection. Anchor drags, trawling activity and seabed movement are identified with greater precision. The world's most informed, and world's most used, just got better.Bridging the GapInformation from DAS can tell the monitoring team about vessels that aren’t transmitting AIS and can help double-check assumptions about vessel movements. It highlights discrepancies, gaps or inconsistencies in the areas of human behaviour and reporting.DAS is invaluable in alerting the team to dark vessel movements, helping build situational awareness and indicating what is actually happening on the seabed."This collaboration delivers capabilities that advance the standard for subsea infrastructure protection", said Zack Spica at Lumetec. "Integrating our sensing technology with UltramapGlobal's proven monitoring platform creates a comprehensive solution for operators managing critical assets".The integration follows UltramapGlobal's 2025 acquisition by Abingdon Software Group, a London-based software company specialising in mission-critical technology businesses."UltramapGlobal leads its category because it delivers measurable protection", said Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group. "This partnership demonstrates the company's continued innovation. We are supporting Martin and the team as they extend that leadership globally". UltramapGlobal will announce further details regarding the go-live date in early 2026.

