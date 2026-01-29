CRUSH Brings Global Music Talent to Huda Beauty’s Most Talked About Event in Dubai

Summer Walker at Huda launch event by CRUSH agency

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai’s beauty and entertainment worlds converged on 14 January as Huda Beauty unveiled its Easy Bake Pressed Powder in a launch event that quickly became the most talked-about cultural moment of the month. Hosted at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, the evening reimagined the traditional product launch through a speakeasy revealing an immersive cabaret-style experience, seamlessly integrating live music, performance, and brand storytelling.At the heart of the event’s music artistic programming was ICONS. by CRUSH, the talent and entertainment division of CRUSH Agency , which led artist execution and performance delivery. The night featured intimate live performances by Grammy-nominated R&B artist Summer Walker and genre-blending singer Saint Levant, staged in proximity to a curated VIP and influencer audience.Summer Walker: Known for redefining contemporary R&B with raw emotional storytelling and a fiercely loyal global fanbase, Summer Walker’s appearance in Dubai marked a rare and intimate live performance in the region. Her stripped-back, close-proximity set created a powerful moment of connection, aligning perfectly with the event’s cabaret-style atmosphere and Huda Beauty’s ethos of authenticity and self-expression.Saint Levant: Cultural voice for a new generation, Saint Levant blends multilingual lyricism, identity-driven storytelling, and genre-crossing sound. His performance brought a distinctly modern Middle Eastern energy to the evening, reflecting the region’s evolving creative confidence and global cultural relevance.Together, the pairing of Summer Walker and Saint Levant created a deliberate dialogue between global and regional artistry - a hallmark of ICONS. by CRUSH’s talent curation approach.Rather than inserting performances into a conventional event format, ICONS. by CRUSH collaborated with Huda Beauty’s team to design a seamless experience where music and brand narrative merged, creating an atmosphere that felt exclusive, unexpected, and emotionally engaging.Sophie Christophe, Founder of CRUSH and ICONS, commented: “Brands today need more than visibility, they need cultural relevance. This event reflects how entertainment, when thoughtfully integrated, can transform a brand moment into a lasting memory.”About CRUSHCRUSH is a creative agency and cultural consultancy specialising in luxury, entertainment and experience design across the Middle East. Its talent and entertainment arm, ICONS. by CRUSH, develops and delivers world-class artistic programming connecting global talent with regional cultural ambition.

