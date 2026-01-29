StoreDot Announces Availability of 4695 XFC Cylindrical Cell Samples for Tactical Defense Applications

StoreDot Cylindrical Cells Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO

StoreDot releases XFC cell samples for tactical defense. 10-min charging, 800Wh/L & 2000 cycles enable high-tempo ops for drones & UGVs.

The battlefield of tomorrow is autonomous and electrified. By making our 4695 XFC samples available to the defense sector, we are providing tactical teams with a secure and fast charging solution.” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot

HERZELIYA, ISRAEL, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the pioneer in extreme fast charging ( XFC ) battery technology for electric vehicles, today announced it is making its commercial-ready 4695 cylindrical cells available for testing and evaluation by global defense and aerospace contractors.Building on its successful testing in the automotive sector, StoreDot is now extending its silicon-dominant anode technology to meet the rigorous demands of modern tactical environments. The 4695 form factor (46mm diameter, 95mm height) delivers a transformative combination of energy density and speed, designed to eliminate "charging downtime" in mission-critical operations.Performance Benchmarks for the Modern BattlefieldStoreDot’s 4695 cells offer unprecedented specifications that directly address the "logistical tail" of electrified defense platforms:• Extreme Fast Charging (XFC): Rapid 10% to 80% charge in just 10 minutes, enabling a "hot-swap" refueling tempo for unmanned systems.• High Energy Density: Reaching 800Wh/L and 280Wh/kg, providing extended endurance for drones and UGVs in compact, high-performance form factors.• Tactical Durability: Validated for 2,000+ consecutive XFC cycles, ensuring long-term reliability and reducing the need for frequent battery replacements in the field.• All-Weather Reliability: Exceptional performance in extreme climates, maintaining 80% charge capability at -10°C (14°F), critical for high-altitude and arctic missions.Strategic Supply Chain Sovereignty and NDAA ComplianceAs global defense departments move to decouple from restricted supply chains, StoreDot provides a critical pathway for compliance with emerging U.S. and allied procurement mandates.• NDAA Section 154 Compliance: StoreDot’s proprietary silicon-dominant chemistry serves as a high-performance alternative to the Chinese-manufactured lithium-ion batteries (e.g., CATL, BYD) targeted by the FY2024 NDAA Section 154 procurement ban effective October 2027.• 1260H List De-risking: By prioritizing Western-aligned manufacturing partnerships (including Kumyang in South Korea), StoreDot helps defense OEMs eliminate reliance on "Foreign Entities of Concern" and companies identified on the Section 1260H list of Chinese Military Companies.• Section 842 Readiness: The 4695 cell’s supply chain is being structured to meet the phased requirements of NDAA FY2026 Section 842, which prohibits the procurement of advanced batteries and components from adversaries, ensuring that prime contractors can maintain long-term program eligibility without the need for high-risk waivers.Application ReadinessThe 4695 samples are now available for evaluation by defense OEMs focusing on:• Persistent UAS/UAVs: Near-continuous flight operations with rapid ground-station charging.• Tactical UGVs: Increased sensor-payload endurance and reduced thermal signature.• Silent Watch & Land Systems: High-power discharge for electronic warfare and rapid "top-ups" during tactical pauses.Defense contractors and OEMs interested in evaluating StoreDot’s 4695 XFC samples can contact the company at www.store-dot.com ________________________________________About StoreDot: StoreDot is the pioneer and world leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by AI, to enable charging an EV in under 10 minutes. Strategic investors include BP, Daimler, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Vinfast, and Samsung.Media Contact: media@store-dot.com

