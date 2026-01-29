SecureSplit Appoints George Hernandez as Director of Sales to Accelerate Business Development and Growth

SecureSplit is solving a real problem that professionals have been forced to manage with outdated tools for far too long” — George Hernandez

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureSplit , the platform modernizing the financial side of divorce, today announced the appointment of George Hernandez as Director of Sales. In this role, Hernandez will lead business development and revenue growth as SecureSplit expands partnerships with financial professionals, family law practitioners, and organizations navigating increasingly complex divorce-related finances.SecureSplit was built to bring efficiency, transparency, and clarity to one of the most financially consequential life events. The platform combines advanced AI with guided financial workflows to help individuals and professionals navigate divorce-related finances with greater clarity and accuracy, replacing fragmented, spreadsheet-driven processes with a centralized, purpose-built system.Hernandez is a dual MBA and law school graduate with extensive experience driving go-to-market strategy, sales execution, and operational scale within the legal and legal-technology sectors. His career has focused on helping law firms and legal service providers adopt technology, streamline workflows, and commercialize solutions in complex, regulated environments.Most recently, Hernandez co-founded Quick Linq, a legal-technology platform built to streamline workflow coordination and operational efficiency across the legal ecosystem, where he was the system’s architect, led sales strategy, product positioning, and partner development.He also founded Encomm Legal Solutions, which initially focused on traditional legal support services before evolving into Arionex – a tech-forward consultancy providing tech-stack management and high-level operations consulting to personal injury law firms.This combination of legal training, SaaS leadership, sales execution, and operational expertise positions Hernandez to play a central role in driving SecureSplit’s next phase of growth. As Director of Sales, Hernandez will focus on expanding SecureSplit’s presence across professional channels and strengthening strategic partnerships.“SecureSplit is solving a real problem that professionals have been forced to manage with outdated tools for far too long,” said Hernandez. “I’m excited to help scale a platform that brings clarity, coordination, and trust to an incredibly complex financial moment.”“George joins SecureSplit at an important moment in our growth,” said Jamie Lima, Co-Founder and CEO of SecureSplit. “His combination of legal training, startup leadership, and legal technology experience makes him uniquely qualified to help us scale responsibly while staying true to the seriousness of the problem we are solving.”As demand grows for solutions that bring transparency, precision, and coordination to divorce finance, SecureSplit’s expanding leadership team positions the company to lead a category long overdue for modern infrastructure.About SecureSplit™Created by Allegiant Divorce Solutions ’ Jamie Lima, CDFA, SecureSplit™ is an AI-enhanced, streamlined solution for both divorcees and divorce professionals including financial planners, mediators and attorneys. It automates divorce financial planning to take the manual errors out of what can be a challenging and emotional time. SecureSplit™ is a one-stop-shop for divorce financial planning so professionals can more easily and efficiently accomplish their work on behalf of people getting divorced.

