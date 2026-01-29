Humanify enters Middle East, Africa boosting emerging markets reach and scaling research for global clients

With 80% expatriates, the UAE reflects Asia’s diversity. Humanify is built to understand fragmented, multilingual communities and is better positioned than global platforms to serve local needs.” — Geetika Kambli, Founder

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanify Technologies, a leading Ai based market research platform, has announced its expansion plans across emerging markets. With the new partnership, Humanify’s clients can now access local consumers and moderator communities for multi-country studies, across the global south region. The alliance will be represented in the region by Priya Rex, who has over 15 years of experience across research services in these markets offering a deep cultural understanding of local consumers. She will also oversee a network of over 200 field staff in the region, building first party data on Humanify’s platform through verified and reliable local communities on the platform.“Technology and Ai specifically, is enabling brands to capture high-quality consumer insights at speed. Now clients can make real-time decisions without compromising depth or accuracy. Through our collaboration with Humanify, we aim to bring clients across the Middle East faster, more authentic access to insights for their products and services by leveraging the power of AI technology”, said Priya Rex.Humanify’s legacy spans 20 years of research across Asia, and the platform is known for offering qualitative research, at quantitative scale. “GCC and African markets offer a challenge similar to our experiences in Asia,”, said Geetika Kambli, Director Humanify.Learning from Asia, Humanify’s platform is built to offer superior experiences expected from developed markets, but is also engineered to operate in low bandwidth economies. The UAE is the second largest Arab economy after Saudi Arabia, and will be included in the first phase of expansion in the Middle East region along with North African countries starting February 1, 2026. This partnership is expected to boost this promise through enhanced local representation across emerging markets.For more information, please visit our website About HumanifyHumanify promises study completion within 6 days as compared to the industry standard of 6 weeks, offering world class research in real-time through its Ai led research platform. Moreover, it offers qualitative research at quantitative scale, bringing nuanced insights in the customer’s own voice for large sample sizes. By capturing customers experiences in the moment, and using Ai to create market reports within minutes, Humanify is disrupting the traditional research industry. Humanify won the top 10 visionary brands listing by ETNow from Economic Times in 2025, and made the Top 30 startups listing by Inc’42 in 2023.Contact:For ME/Africa: priya@humanifytech.com

