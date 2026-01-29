Sixfold Raises $30 Million Series B to Build the AI Underwriter

From left: Alex Schmelkin, Founder and CEO of Sixfold; Jane Tran, Co-founder and COO; and Brian Moseley, Co-founder and CTO.

Sixfold secured $30M Series B to advance its AI Underwriter, transforming how insurers quote, select risk, and scale underwriting.

Sixfold's approach tackles that complexity and delivers meaningful value to insurance carriers by applying agentic AI to key underwriting processes.” — Jay Grayson, VP of Corporate Development and New Ventures at Guidewire

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixfold, the Underwriting AI trusted by global insurers, today announced it has raised $30 million (USD) in Series B funding. The round was led by Brewer Lane, with strategic investments from Guidewire and continued participation from existing investors including Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.Sixfold is building an AI Underwriter – an AI brain with agents that autonomously advance end-to-end underwriting to improve speed, consistency and decision quality for insurers. It's leading an industry shift where underwriters focus on strategic work: analyzing portfolio performance, testing new appetite strategies, and identifying new market opportunities."The underwriting role is being rebuilt from scratch," said Alex Schmelkin, Founder and CEO of Sixfold. "We're building for a future where underwriting operations completely run on Sixfold and strategy runs on people. We're redefining what it means to be an underwriter."Sixfold has processed over 1 million submissions across more than 40 lines of business for global insurers representing $265 billion in gross written premium, including Zurich North America, Guardian, Generali GC&C, and Skyward Specialty. The AI underwriting brain integrates directly into the existing tools that underwriters already use such as workbenches and policy administration systems. This enables fast implementations without requiring underwriters to change their workflows and has been a key factor for Sixfold's adoption across major insurers."Underwriting remains one of the most critical and complex functions in P&C insurance," said Jay Grayson, Vice President of Corporate Development and New Ventures at Guidewire. "Sixfold's approach tackles that complexity and delivers meaningful value to insurance carriers by applying agentic AI to key underwriting processes."Skyward Specialty deployed Sixfold across 11 underwriting teams and has reduced quote response time by an average of 35%. Zurich North America rolled out the platform to its entire middle market team of more than 200 underwriters, saving up to two hours per submission."There's a clear split forming in the industry," said Jane Tran, Co-founder and COO of Sixfold. "To win business, you need speed and selectivity, to quote quickly and write profitable risks. To keep talent, you need to give time back to underwriters to focus on strategy. Sixfold delivers both, and that competitive advantage increasingly shows up in combined ratio performance."The funding expands Sixfold's research and engineering teams to advance the AI underwriting brain with autonomous agents, extensive data integration, portfolio visibility, and near-zero time to value. Sixfold will also scale commercial operations to support global expansion and growing customer demand in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia."We did extensive diligence across the market, talking with customers, prospects, and industry experts," said John Kim, Founder of Brewer Lane and former Chief Investment Officer of New York Life. "Sixfold's reputation stood out again and again, specifically around their deep expertise in underwriting. That level of market respect is rare, it speaks to the quality of the product and team they've built."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.