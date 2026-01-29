Claudio Calado Shares Strategic Insights on Capital Growth and Deal-Making at Elite Industry Conference

Claudio Calado specializes in strategic financial planning, wealth management, investment banking, capital raising, and business consulting for entrepreneurs and corporate clients.

How Family Office Flexibility is Outpacing Private Equity in Today’s Competitive Capital Markets

Family offices are uniquely positioned to align with founders who care deeply about legacy and long-term outcomes, not just headline valuation.” — Claudio Calado

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claudio Calado, Founder and Managing Partner of Calado Capital, participated as a featured panellist at the IvyFON's Family Office Forum in New York, where he delivered timely insights on middle-market M&A, family office investing, and evolving deal structures amid today’s competitive capital markets.During the closing panel of the conference, Calado drew on more than 25 years of global investment banking and operating experience to discuss how founders, family offices, and sponsors are navigating valuation scrutiny, legacy considerations, and capital flexibility. His remarks resonated strongly with an audience of family offices, investors, and advisors seeking pragmatic approaches to growth and liquidity in a shifting macroeconomic environment.“Family offices are uniquely positioned to align with founders who care deeply about legacy and long-term outcomes, not just headline valuation,” said Calado. “Their ability to invest patiently, pivot deal structures, and engage directly with business owners creates a meaningful advantage—especially in the middle market.”Calado highlighted several themes shaping current deal-making:Long-term alignment over speed-to-exit: Unlike traditional private equity timelines, family offices can support multi-generational growth strategies that appeal to founders planning succession.Structural flexibility: The ability to pivot from majority to minority investments—or provide partial liquidity—can unlock transactions that might otherwise stall.Proactive sourcing: Engaging companies before formal sale processes begin remains a critical differentiator in an overcrowded auction landscape.Heightened diligence and quality focus: In contrast to post-pandemic urgency, today’s buyers prioritize resilient cash flow, professionalized management teams, and downside protection.Calado noted instances where family offices prevailed over private equity bidders by prioritizing cultural fit and founder vision. “In one recent European manufacturing deal, the family office won not on price alone, but by deeply understanding the business and committing to its future beyond the numbers,” he said.The panel also addressed emerging trends in liquidity solutions and alternative structures, where Calado emphasized the importance of balancing innovation with regulatory clarity and risk alignment—particularly in cross-border transactions.Calado’s participation further cements his reputation as a trusted advisor and thought leader in capital growth and deal-making, particularly for founder-led and middle-market enterprises navigating complex strategic decisions.For more information about Calado Capital and its advisory services, visit https://caladocapital.com/ About Calado CapitalCalado Capital is a boutique financial services firm providing investment banking, wealth management, and management consulting services to middle-market and lower-middle-market companies. With a global transaction footprint and deep operating experience, the firm partners with founders, family offices, and investors to execute strategic transactions aligned with long-term value creation.

