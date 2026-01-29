EmberOT Announces Strategic Partnerships with e2e-assure and Phoenix Contact to Expand Industrial Visibility & Security

EmberOT partners with e2e-assure and Phoenix Contact Visibility and Security for Critical Infrastructure Meet EmberOT in Miami at BSides ICS and S4x26

New collaborations accelerate OT threat detection services and integrated cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure

Together, we are enabling defenders and operators to secure critical systems more effectively and with greater confidence.” — Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT CEO & Founder

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , a provider of industrial asset and network monitoring software, has announced two major strategic partnerships with e2e-assure , a UK-based cybersecurity specialist focused on managed detection and response, and Phoenix Contact, a global leader in industrial automation and electrification.These partnerships both broaden EmberOT’s reach into managed OT security services and embed EmberOT’s software within a high-performance industrial networking ecosystem, strengthening the company’s role as a core platform in modern OT/ICS security stacks.“These partnerships represent a pivotal moment for EmberOT,” said Jori VanAntwerp, Founder & CEO of EmberOT. “Teaming with e2e-assure brings our deep visibility and detection capabilities into fully managed OT security operations, while our inclusion in Phoenix Contact’s Technology Alliance Program extends EmberOT’s impact as part of a broader industrial ecosystem. Together, we are enabling defenders and operators to secure critical systems more effectively and with greater confidence.”-- Empowering Managed OT Security with e2e-assure --EmberOT has partnered with e2e-assure to support the launch of a new unified 24/7 monitoring service that delivers continuous IT/OT detection, threat insight, and response to industrial and critical infrastructure environments. EmberOT’s lightweight software sensors provide deep asset context and actionable detection data that feed directly into e2e-assure’s UK-based Security Operations Centre (SOC), improving visibility, reducing false positives, and accelerating response for customers across the UK and beyond.This collaboration with e2e-assure underscores EmberOT’s commitment to expanding access to real-time OT security and visibility, whether deployed as part of customer-managed programs or fully supported via trusted partners.-- Expanding Industry Ecosystem with Phoenix Contact --EmberOT has also joined Phoenix Contact’s Technology Alliance Program (TAP) , a global initiative designed to bring validated third-party applications into Phoenix Contact’s EP Raptor Series industrial switch ecosystem. Through TAP, EmberOT’s software will integrate more closely with high-reliability industrial infrastructure, enabling operators to consolidate hardware footprints and run advanced visibility and security applications directly on converged platforms with network functionality.Participation in the TAP initiative signals EmberOT’s growing recognition as a preferred industrial security application among leading automation and networking vendors, and positions the product to meet evolving demands for integrated, streamlined OT operations.-- Joint Value for Customers and Partners --These partnerships signal significant value for critical infrastructure organizations.▶ Comprehensive threat context→ EmberOT’s flow-based insights strengthen detection and diagnostic capabilities for operational technology environments, informing both managed SOC workflows and integrated industrial platforms.▶ Simplified deployment→ EmberOT’s software-only approach aligns with partners’ commitment to reduce complexity and improve operational efficiency.▶ Ecosystem interoperability→ Combined solutions with e2e-assure and Phoenix Contact support broader OT security coverage without sacrificing performance or visibility.-- Meet EmberOT at Upcoming Conferences --To learn more about these partnerships and EmberOT’s further product innovations, industry professionals are invited to meet with Founder & CEO Jori VanAntwerp at BSides ICS and S4x26 in Florida, February 23-26, 2026.-- Observe, Detect, and Defend Your OT Environment with Confidence --▶ Partner with EmberOT→ Explore partnership opportunities and see how EmberOT is building a resilient industrial ecosystem at https://www.emberot.com/partners ▶ See EmberOT in action→ Schedule a demo to experience the platform’s visibility and security capabilities at https://www.emberot.com/request-a-demo ---🔥 About EmberOT 🔥EmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT’s software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on “What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

