Eythor Arnalds Unveils Meditative New Single ‘Body Of Water,’ a Neo-Classical Soundtrack for Walking and Reflection

Photo Credit: Karim Iliya

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icelandic cellist and composer Eythor Arnalds releases “ Body Of Water ,” a quietly immersive new single that drifts through the space between contemporary classical, minimalist composition, and cinematic ambient music. The track is the lead single from his forthcoming album Music for Walking (out 29th May 2026 via Alda Music), a project conceived not as a traditional record, but as an environment for motion, focus, and altered states of consciousness.Moving slowly and evenly, Body Of Water unfolds with calm continuity. Strings rise and fall in subtle, natural shifts, creating a sense of depth and quiet momentum, like water finding its own course. There is no urgency here, only weight, openness, and a steady flow that mirrors the rhythms of breath and walking.“Body of Water is about how fluid and fragile we are as human beings,” Arnalds explains. “We are made of water and in the modern times of tech, what makes humans human is more important than ever.”Body Of Water began as a simple walking sketch. Arnalds wrote the initial idea while walking along the Reykjavík harbour near his home, allowing his pace and breathing, rather than a fixed meter, to shape the tempo. Built from a repeating string figure, the composition evolves organically, with gentle harmonic shifts and textural changes that mirror ripples in water.The track is rooted in neo-classical and ambient string composition, featuring cello, violin, and viola at its core, supported by the Reykjavík Symphony Orchestra, with subtle piano touches adding depth and resonance. Space, silence, and flow are treated as compositional elements, inviting deep listening and mindful movement.Recorded at Harpa Concert Hall and in the studio of Grammy-nominated producer and engineer Bergur Þórisson, the piece was written by Arnalds and performed alongside the Reykjavík Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Viktor Orri Árnason (Deutsche Grammophon artist, known for collaborations with Björk, Ólafur Arnalds, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Yo-Yo Ma, and Hildur Guðnadóttir).The single is accompanied by a striking music video created by Reykjavík-based visual artist Vikram Pradham, with additional creative direction and photography by London-based artist Oliver James Broughton. Filmed at Iceland’s oldest theatre, Tjarnarbíó, and by the Reykjavík pond, the video draws inspiration from Bauhaus artist and dancer Oskar Schlemmer, blending geometric abstraction with human movement.The choreography is performed by Arnalds’ heavily pregnant partner, painter and aerial silk dancer Ástríður Ólafsdóttir, adding a profound layer of vulnerability, life, and growth to the piece. The result is a meditative cinematic work where music, dance, and visual art converge, echoing the themes of fluidity and fragility at the heart of Body Of Water.Body Of Water introduces the broader concept behind Music for Walking, Arnalds’ second full-length album following The Busy Child (2025) and the live EP String Theory (2025). The album consists of nine Promenades and one Riposo for strings, designed to align with footsteps, breath, and surroundings, treating music as a companion to everyday ritual rather than a passive listening experience.Inspired by the lineage of Brian Eno’s Music for Airports and Max Richter’s Sleep, the album blends ambient string textures with cinematic restraint, inviting focus, reflection, and altered states of awareness.“When we walk, we get into a different flow of thinking, a different state of consciousness,” Arnalds says.With Music for Walking, Eythor Arnalds continues to establish himself as a composer creating music not just to be heard, but to be lived with, walked through, and returned to.

