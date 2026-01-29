Indy Auto Man Calls for Caution on Snow‑Covered Indiana Roads and Offers Support to Drivers Who Lost Their Cars

Indy Auto Man is advising Indiana drivers to prioritize safety amid unprecedented snowfall, offering $500 discount for those with vehicles deemed a total loss.

We can’t do anything about the snow, but all together we can make driving safer. And on our end, we are ready to make it a little more affordable for drivers with total loss to get back on wheels.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snowdrifts, icy side streets, and white‑out bursts have turned everyday routes into a real challenge across Indiana, and Indy Auto Man car dealer is asking drivers to slow down, stay home when they can, and put safety first.

With parts of central and northern Indiana digging out from more than two feet of snow, the dealership is reminding drivers that no errand, shift, or “super important” meeting is worth causing a crash or putting a human’s life at risk.

According to National Weather Service data, this January storm brought record snowfall and subzero wind chills to much of Indiana, with Indianapolis and nearby counties seeing the heaviest totals since 2014. These extreme conditions have resulted in treacherous road surfaces, reduced visibility, and a rising number of accidents across the state.

“Winter driving requires patience and respect for the other drivers in such difficult conditions,” said Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man. “We understand that Hoosiers depend on their vehicles to get to work or care for their families, but in extreme weather like this, the smartest decision is to be late but safer.”

Indy Auto Man, a well-known Indiana car dealership, has spent years helping Indianapolis drivers stay on the road, and the team knows that safe winter driving starts long before you turn the key. With so many crashes nowadays, the dealership is sharing a few winter driving habits everyone should keep in mind to stay safe:

1. Avoid unnecessary travel. If your trip isn’t essential, postpone it. Even if you’ve driven in snow for years, invisible ice under white‑outs can still surprise you.

2. Slow down and increase following distance. It can take several car lengths more to stop on a slippery surface, so give yourself more space between your vehicle and the one ahead.

3. Go easy on the pedals and steering wheel. Accelerate, brake, and steer smoothly to maintain traction. Sudden movements can cause loss of control, even with stability systems active.

4. Clear snow and ice from your car completely. Before driving, remove accumulation from all windows, mirrors, lights, and the roof to prevent dangerous blind spots or snow from sliding onto yours and other vehicles.

5. Keep the gas tank at least half full. This prevents condensation from freezing in the fuel lines and ensures you have heat if you become stranded.

6. Check your tires. Proper tread depth and pressure are vital for grip. Schedule your switch to winter tires if you frequently drive during frost.

7. Know how to recover from a skid. If the back of your car starts to slide, look and steer where you want the car to end up, not where it’s drifting.

Above everything, Indy Auto Man is asking Hoosiers to stay off the roads during heavy snow emergencies. Getting there late is always better than not getting there at all.

Federal and state crash data show that snow and ice play a strong role in thousands of crashes each year in Indiana. According to data from the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), winter weather contributes to more than 16,000 traffic crashes each year in Indiana, with snow and ice factors in roughly 13% of all roadway incidents statewide. In just one recent winter storm, state police logged dozens of wrecks in a single afternoon around Indianapolis, including several cars that were total losses.

Indy Auto Man knows this storm has already upended a lot of lives, and the team is thinking of everyone who’s dealing with a wrecked car, injuries, or another loss. To help during recovery, the dealership is offering a $500 discount on any vehicle through February 2026 to customers whose cars were totaled in 2026.

“This is our way of supporting people who lost their vehicles and need to get back on wheels,” Victor added. “As a team, we’re going through this storm right alongside our customers, and we want to make it a bit easier to get back on the road after a total-loss accident.”

To claim the offer, drivers just need to bring paperwork from their insurance company showing the car was declared a total loss in 2026. The discount can be used on any vehicle on their Westfield and Indianapolis car lots, including a wide range of cars best suited for snow. Many models feature all-wheel drive, stability control, and advanced safety systems ideal for Indiana winters.

Winter Safety Tips for Drivers Who Must Be on the Road

For those who must drive during extreme conditions, Indy Auto Man recommends taking additional precautions to stay safe:

- Stay informed. Check weather forecasts and road closures before departure. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security provides up-to-date travel advisories at in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.

- Prepare an emergency kit. Include blankets, water, high-energy snacks, a flashlight, jumper cables, a snow shovel, a phone charger, and first-aid supplies.

- Keep headlights on. Visibility is critical, even during daylight hours in heavy snow.

- Inform someone of your route. If you must travel, let a friend or family member know your departure and expected arrival times.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a pre‑owned car dealership with car lots in Indianapolis and Westfield that focuses on customer care and support. Serving thousands of satisfied customers across the state, the dealership offers a comprehensive selection of used cars, SUVs, and trucks from top manufacturers, all inspected and serviced by certified technicians.

With a strong belief in community engagement and road safety, Indy Auto Man continues to support local initiatives that promote responsible driving and vehicle maintenance year-round.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.