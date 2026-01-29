Meraki Green Development and Cleanwatts Digital announce strategic partnership to advance energy transition in Greece

Partnership brings AI-powered energy management solutions to MGD's real estate and energy portfolio in Greece.

ATHENS, GREECE, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meraki Green Development (MGD) and Cleanwatts Digital today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Cleanwatts Digital's full suite of AI-powered energy management software and services across MGD's real estate and energy business portfolio in Greece. The partnership positions both companies to capitalize on Greece's accelerating energy transition and growing demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions.Under the partnership, Cleanwatts Digital will provide its comprehensive platform capabilities to MGD's portfolio, including energy efficiency management through its Kisensesolution, battery storage optimization, and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) orchestration. The agreement covers MGD's hospitality real estate developments as well as the company's utility-scale renewable energy and storage projects.The integration of Cleanwatts Digital's platform will enable MGD to optimize energy consumption across its properties, reduce operating costs, and meet increasing sustainability requirements in the hospitality and real estate sectors. For MGD's energy assets, the partnership provides access to grid balancing and ancillary services markets, creating additional revenue streams from flexibility services."This partnership with Cleanwatts Digital is transformational for Meraki Green Development," said James McDougall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Member of Meraki Green Development. "Greece is at an inflection point in its energy transition, and our portfolio is positioned to benefit significantly from intelligent energy management. Cleanwatts Digital's proven platform, which manages 1.5 TWh of energy annually across four continents. In addition, this gives us a competitive advantage in both our hospitality and energy businesses. Our hospitality developments will showcase what sustainable, technology-enabled real estate looks like, while our renewable energy assets will participate in the growing flexibility markets that are essential to grid stability.""Meraki Green Development represents an ideal partner for Cleanwatts Digital's expansion in the Eastern Mediterranean," said Basílio Simões, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Cleanwatts Digital. "Their integrated approach to real estate and energy mirrors our own philosophy of capturing value across the full energy chain. This partnership allows us to deploy our complete solution set—from behind-the-meter efficiency to front-of-meter flexibility services—at significant scale. The hospitality sector is particularly compelling, as hotels have complex energy profiles that benefit enormously from AI-powered optimization. We look forward to demonstrating the impact of our platform across MGD's portfolio and establishing Greece as a showcase market for sustainable infrastructure."Greece has emerged as a key market for energy transition investment, driven by ambitious renewable energy targets, regulatory support for energy communities, and growing participation in European electricity markets. The country's tourism sector, a major contributor to the national economy, faces increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices, creating significant demand for energy management solutions in hospitality real estate.About Meraki Green DevelopmentMeraki Green Development is a Greece-focused development platform operating across the hospitality and energy sectors. The company's portfolio includes hospitality real estate developments, utility-scale renewable energy generation, energy storage, green hydrogen projects, and grid modernization services.About Cleanwatts DigitalCleanwatts Digital is a climate tech company headquartered in Portugal, specializing in AI-powered energy management solutions. The company's platform serves more than 85 clients across four continents, managing 1.5 TWh of energy annually through nearly 35,000 IoT devices. Cleanwatts Digital's capabilities include battery storage optimization, energy efficiency management (Kisense), and Virtual Power Plant orchestration. For more information, visit www.cleanwattsdigital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.