4 Children, 4 Faiths, 1 Tragedy: A New Graphic Novel Brings October 7th Into Perspective Through the Eyes of Children

Four children. One shared tragedy. A powerful graphic novel exploring humanity beyond the headlines. Beyond politics and headlines. A heartbreaking story of shared humanity amidst devastating loss. The children affected by this conflict will decide its future.

Inspired by Maus, Persepolis, and Anne Frank, bringing empathy to one of modern history's most complex conflicts.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 7, 2023, the world changed for countless children. Now their stories are finally being told. Echoes of October tells the story through the eyes of four 11-year-old children who each lost their fathers on that tragic day. Each child comes from different worlds and religious backgrounds: Gaza City, Tel Aviv, Toronto, and Dalyat al'Karmel, and the graphic novel meticulously interweaves their shared humanity and unique experiences, capturing moments of joy, fear, love, and loss… leading to a powerful and tragic climax that forever alters the course of their lives."Children do not run the world, nor do they generally have the power to shape it, but they are inevitably pulled along as it turns around them. As one of our goals was to humanize the truth behind the headlines, there is no better way than with children," says the author, Ami Adan Published under the collective pseudonym Ami Adan, the book's creators chose anonymity to let the work speak for itself, and in some cases, for their own personal safety."To speak more plainly, some involved in this comic live or work in communities that do not support collaboration, and for their safety and the wellbeing of their families, the pseudonym is vital." - Ami AdanBeyond the Headlines: Four Lives, One Devastating Climax:The book interweaves moments of joy, fear, love, and loss, building toward a tragic climax. It does not depict the violence of October 7th, instead showing what was lost: the ordinary beauty of childhood, the futures that will never be."…Equally powerful is the decision to show not the horrific atrocities of October 7, but the daily lives and intertwined destinies of the land's inhabitants in the days leading up to it. It succeeds where so many other works fail; in giving everyone a voice" Roy Schwartz, author and board member of the American Jewish Historical Society.Echoes of October invites readers to explore the complexities of identity, conflict, and the endurance of hope for a better future through the eyes of these four children, sparking important conversations about peace and reconciliation.In creating the comic, representatives of the depicted communities were consulted to ensure authenticity, and already, Echoes of October is being used as a powerful tool towards empathy and understanding in a world divided by violence.An Educational Movement:Across North America and through partnerships with UJA, Hillel Ontario, and the JEP, Echoes of October is reaching thousands of students, as discussions are underway to expand the book's reach further.Key Highlights:- Multi-Faith Perspective: Each child comes from different worlds and religious backgrounds: a Jewish boy from Tel Aviv, a Druze boy from Daliyat al-Karmel, a Muslim girl from Gaza City, and a Canadian Christian girl living in a kibbutz.- Educational Impact: Reaching and engaging with thousands of students through major educational partnerships- Accessibility and Reader Notes: Designed for ages 11 and up, end notes are available to help guide readers through more complex topics.Echoes of October has been embraced across the political and religious spectrum, a rarity in today's polarized discourse."Without empathy, curiosity, or a willingness to look past headlines, we are doomed to be trapped in a cycle of misunderstandings, hatred and the famous saying of Mark Twain: 'history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes'." - Ami AdanAbout the Creators:Ami Adan is a pseudonym representing creators from Druze, Christian, Jewish, and Muslim backgrounds who opted for collective anonymity for safety. The team consulted extensively with Gazan journalists, Palestinian families, Druze community members, and Israeli educators to ensure authenticity. Though characters are fictional, they reflect the struggles of real children affected by October 7th.Through Echoes of October, the creators seek to bring attention to the human stories often untold in conflict. A motion comic adaptation is in development.Book Details:Title: Echoes of OctoberAuthor: Ami Adan (collective pseudonym)Format: Graphic NovelAge Range: Ages 11 and upRelease Date: October 7, 2025Availability: Available globally through Amazon and major retailers worldwideWebsite: www.AmiAdan.com Contact: echoes@amiadan.comFor review copies, interview requests, or educational partnership inquiries, please contact echoes@amiadan.com

Echoes of October by Ami Adan | Motion Comic Opening Sample

