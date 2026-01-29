The Rotary Club Of New Manila East Achieves Triple Historic Milestone With Anvil Award Triumph

Pushing past possibilities: RCNME leaders stand with their Anvil Award and the 40 Years coffee table book at the 61st Anvil Awards. Forged with Integrity: Ruby Year President Karlo Benjamin Nisce and spouse Dr. Diana Nisce mark a historic milestone as RCNME becomes the first Rotary club to win an Anvil Award for a coffee table book. From Magic to Magis: Where 40 years of Rotary service becomes an Anvil Award-winning legacy.

The Rotary Club of New Manila East made history, becoming the first Rotary club in the Philippines to win an Anvil Award for a coffee table book.

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rotary Club of New Manila East (RCNME) made history at the 61st Anvil Awards Recognition Night held at Solaire North Grand Ballroom, becoming the first Rotary club in the Philippines to win an Anvil Award for a coffee table book and only the second Rotary club to receive this distinction in the Anvil Awards' 61-year history. This achievement marks the club's 40th award during its 40th anniversary year, a symmetry so perfect it caps a record-breaking Ruby Year The Silver Anvil honored “40 Years: The Rotary Club of New Manila East 1984–2024”, an ISBN-registered chronicle that transforms institutional memory into measurable impact. Four decades of service across health, education, livelihood, youth development, environmental stewardship, and peacebuilding now exist as a permanent record.Established in 1965 by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, the Anvil Awards represent the country's highest recognition in public relations and communications. Senior industry practitioners judge entries on research, strategic planning, execution, and results. The standards are exacting. The recognition is rare.Immediate Past President Karlo Benjamin Nisce , who led the club during its Ruby Year and spearheaded the publication, reflected on the achievement's deeper meaning. "We set out to honor our past and inspire our future," he said. "This book proves that when you tell the truth about your work with clarity and conviction, the story becomes more than history. It becomes a call to action for every generation that follows."Ruby Year Public Image Chairman Jullian Anisco emphasized the authenticity behind the effort. "This was not a campaign created for awards consideration. It was a deliberate effort to document our legacy for future generations. The recognition reflects the discipline behind the work and the strength of the story."The Anvil achievement crowns an extraordinary Ruby Year of cascading triumphs. The club completed 80 projects and activities that generated waves of recognition: 34 Rotary District 3780 Excellence Awards, including Outstanding Club and President with High Platinum Distinction. The accolades reached beyond district borders, 2 Rotary Zone 10A Public Image Awards placed RCNME above 900+ clubs across the Philippines, earning a rare regional distinction. A Rotary International Club Excellence Award confirmed alignment with the movement's highest global objectives. Even the government recognized the impact: DepEd and the Department of Health-QMMC honored RCNME as Partner in Service, validating the influence that extends far beyond Rotary walls. The Anvil Award, the 40th award crowning 40 years of service, cements RCNME's legacy as the national standard for professional Rotary excellence.The Ruby Year transforms from milestone into mandate: to continue serving with distinction, to document impact with excellence, and to inspire generations of Rotarians who will carry this blazing torch forward.

