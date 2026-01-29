Vi Talli Turns War and Displacement into Defiant Motion on New Single ‘Running’

Vi Talli

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- soundPUPPY announces the releases of RUNNING , the new powerful single from Ukrainian war refugee Vi Talli . RUNNING continues the rollout of Vi’s forthcoming debut album, NO TIME FOR PERFECTION, and follows her opening release, YOU DON’T KNOW ME.Where YOU DON’T KNOW ME introduced an emotionally fearless break out new voice, RUNNING pushes Vi’s story into forward motion and momentum. Where YOU DON’T KNOW ME confronted the unknown and hopes of youth, RUNNING captures a decisive turning point so many face in their lives: the moment when staying still becomes impossible and choosing yourself means choosing movement.“Running is about the moment you realize you simply can’t stay where you’ve been, no matter how familiar it feels,” Vi says. “It’s not just leaving. It’s reclaiming yourself.”Raised among a family of musicians and performers, music became Vi’s first language and constant companion. In 2022, just as she was preparing to release her debut solo album in Ukraine, Russia’s invasion scuttled the release and forced her and her younger sister to flee their homeland. Finding refuge in France, Vi performed wherever she could, on streets, cafés and in small clubs, transforming loss into expression. Those experiences reshaped her, blending the emotional depth of her upbringing with the diverse musical influences of being on the road in countries far from home.In late 2023 Vi took another highly unexpected leap: relocating to the United States due to a chance encounter. From Miami to Nashville and Los Angeles, Vi has now immersed herself in the American music scene, refining her voice, vision, and sense of self. RUNNING stands as a declaration within that journey.Sonically, RUNNING is uplifting, determined and quietly beautiful. The track mirrors Vi’s real-life trajectory: resilience shaped by upheaval, and optimism earned through action rather than fantasy. There’s a sense of resolve in every note, capturing the clarity that comes when fear finally gives way to purpose.NO TIME FOR PERFECTION marks Vi Talli’s debut album: modern, truly enjoyable music with sharp real-life edges, threaded with confidence, vulnerability, and forward drive at all costs. As the album unfolds, each release reveals another facet of Vi’s world —refined and built for the world stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.