Zuvees Partners with Fazaa to Bring Luxury Gifting and Flower Delivery to UAE Members

We are proud to collaborate with Fazaa, an organization that represents unity and community spirit in the UAE. This partnership reaches more nationwide with personal, seamless gifting.” — Abhishek Daiya, Co-founder, Zuvees

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuvees, a luxury gifting and flower brand based in Dubai, has announced a new partnership with Fazaa, one of the UAE’s most respected social initiative programs. The collaboration brings together two homegrown names that share a commitment to quality, community, and everyday excellence.Through this partnership, Fazaa members will gain access to Zuvees’ range of handcrafted flower arrangements and personalized gifts. The initiative is designed to make flower delivery in Dubai and across the Emirates more convenient, ensuring members can enjoy a thoughtful gifting experience supported by craftsmanship and reliability.Fazaa program offers a network of exclusive benefits that enhance the lifestyle and well-being of its members. The addition of Zuvees to its partner program reflects a shared mission of adding genuine value to daily life through trusted local brands.Zuvees has become one of the region’s trusted names for luxury flowers and gifting. The brand is known for its handcrafted arrangements, curated hampers, and on-demand delivery service that caters to both local and international customers. Its focus on quality and detail has positioned Zuvees as a go-to choice for those looking to send flowers and gifts across the UAE.The partnership with Fazaa is now live, and members can access Zuvees’ offerings directly through the Fazaa platform. The collaboration marks another step in Zuvees’ mission to make gifting easier, more personal, and accessible to everyone in the Emirates.For more information on the partnership, visit the official Fazaa offer page or Zuvees.ae About ZuveesZuvees is a Dubai-based luxury gifting and flower brand founded by Vijay Ghadge and Abhishek Daiya. The company specializes in handcrafted flower arrangements, curated hampers, and personalized gifts with same-day delivery across the UAE. Known for its “See It Before You Gift It” service, Zuvees has built a reputation for quality, trust, and design excellence.About FazaaFazaa is a tiered membership program (Silver, Gold, and Platinum) aimed at strengthening social cohesion and improving quality of life by offering progressively enhanced benefits and discounts across more than 34,000 commercial outlets inside and outside the UAE, covering sectors such as retail, travel, entertainment, dining, and healthcare. Each tier provides access to a tailored set of benefits, with higher tiers offering broader access, enhanced privileges, and increased discounts across Fazaa’s services and partner network, enabling members to select the level that best suits their expectations while enjoying progressively greater value as they advance through the membership tiers.Fazaa also offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the needs of a wide segment of the UAE community, including Fazaa Amakin, which allows members to book from over 500,000 hotels worldwide at exclusive rates, Fazaa Stores operating across six locations throughout the UAE and offering more than 28,000 food and consumer products, long-term car leasing services, Fazaa Used Cars, and Fazaa Health, which provides exclusive discounts of up to 40% on non-insurance-covered treatments at hospitals and medical centres.

